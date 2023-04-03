It’s official — the WWE and UFC have merged under Endeavor to form a new, publicly listed company. The news first broke during WrestleMania weekend before it was confirmed by Endeavor on Monday.

“Endeavor and World Wrestling Entertainment today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement to form a new, publicly listed company consisting of two iconic, complementary, global sports and entertainment brands: UFC and WWE,” Endeavor wrote in a press release. “Upon close, Endeavor will hold a 51% controlling interest in the new company and existing WWE shareholders will hold a 49% interest in the new company.

“Together, UFC and WWE will have global reach, impressive scale and omnichannel distribution. On a combined 2022 fiscal year-end basis, UFC and WWE achieved revenue of $2.4 billion and a 10% annual revenue growth rate since 2019.”

In reality, this shouldn’t majorly affect the programming of both WWE and the UFC as things should run the same as usual.

As Vince McMahon — who will retain his role as WWE’s Executive Chairman of the Board — stated in the press release, the merger’s benefits are to “maximize the value of our combined media rights, enhance sponsorship monetization, develop new forms of content and pursue other strategic mergers and acquisitions.”

But then again, who knows for sure what is in the works with both companies? Maybe the new forms of content could include some crossover programming?

Twitter certainly thinks so as the news of the WWE-UFC merger spawned a number of epic crossover memes featuring the stars and major figures of both companies.

Here are some of the best ones:

NEW UFC INTRO JUST LEAKED https://t.co/ZvaUQpx0gm pic.twitter.com/f8AJydpzjP — Out Of Context MMA (@oocmma) April 2, 2023

Roman Reigns vs. Jon Jones for the unified WWE -UFC championship is gonna be lit. — Juan Carlos (@ReneusMeister) April 2, 2023

jon jones vs roman reigns for the undisputed ufc universal championship pic.twitter.com/JXZAeocKiM — ⛥swisha⛥ (@swishasneaks) April 2, 2023

Roman in his first UFC match : pic.twitter.com/mK5nL7ou4b — Hovy (@HovyRedgrave) April 3, 2023

"John Cena I'll see in the next fooking WrestleMania"

– Conor McGregor after WWE merges with UFC pic.twitter.com/STiCcqRrI3 — Bhoomish Banewal (@Bhoomishbanewal) April 3, 2023

I'm a white boy and I'm jacked — deal with it. – Conor McGregor #WWE #UFC pic.twitter.com/1QOQe4q4b7 — As Shopped As It Gets (@AsShopped) April 3, 2023

Matt Riddle waking up to find out Dana White is his boss again. pic.twitter.com/9Jr0DQINRM — Simpsons wrestling memes (@SimpsonsWWE) April 3, 2023