The world's leading MMA promotion recently concluded their first event of the year, UFC Vegas 101. The event lived up to the hype and had a little bit of everything. In the main event, a true showcase for grappling enthusiasts was on display as Mackenzie Dern out-grappled Amanda Ribas and secured a victory.

After Dern took the first round with a well-timed takedown, she lost the second round when Ribas turned the tables, got her down, and maintained control for most of the round. In the third round, the Brazilian again got the takedown, but Dern showed her superiority on the ground, working from her back. She ultimately managed to set up an armbar and finished her opponent in the waning seconds of the third round.

The win gave Dern, two wins in a row. She also earned one of the Performances of the Night bonuses at UFC Vegas 101. The loss probably won’t significantly drop Ribas in the rankings but she is now on a two-fight losing streak.

UFC Vegas 101 full fight card results

Apart from the main event between two former rivals Mackenzie Dern and Amanda Ribas, there were a number of highly exciting matchups on the card. Take a look at the full fight card results below:

Main card results

Mackenzie Dern defeated Amanda Ribas by submission (Armbar) (R3, 4:56)

Santiago Ponzinibbio defeated Carlston Harris by T/KO (R3, 3:13)

Cesar Almeida defeated Abdul Razak Alhassan by T/KO (R1, 4:16)

Roman Kopylov defeated Chris Curtis by T/KO (R3, 4:59)

Christian Rodriguez defeated Austin Bashi by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Punahele Soriano defeated Uros Medic by T/KO (R1, 0:31)

Preliminary card