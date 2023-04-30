Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He covers all combat sports, from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advice or some breaking news, Garrett is your guy.

Tonight’s fight night, UFC Vegas 72 delivered throughout the entire night. Song Yadong ended the show with a huge TKO win against the ultra-tough and ultra-durable Ricky Simon. He solidified himself as one of the best bantamweights in the entire UFC and is now looking for a big fight to get inside that coveted top-5 of the rankings.

SONG YADONG CAPS OFF A MASTERPIECE WITH A FIFTH ROUND KNOCKOUT OF RICKY SIMON #UFCVegas72 pic.twitter.com/R1X50XlBnn — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) April 30, 2023

More than half of the fights ended inside the distance showing that there was a ton of excitement from the fighters on this fight night. The UFC brass handed out four bonuses to four of those six fighters that got a finish on the night. Here is the list of the fights that received a bonus.

Performance Of The Night Bonus

Song Yadong

Caio Borralho

Rodolfo Vieira

Marcus McGhee

Each of these fighters is well deserving of their bonuses at UFC Vegas 72. The one fighter that stood out was newcomer Marcus McGhee. McGhee took this fight in his debut with the promotion against Journey Newson on just days’ notice. He went in there and absolutely dominated a UFC veteran and looked like he belongs in there with just a 6-1 record.

Both Rodolfo Vieira and Caio Borralho showed their jiu-jitsu prowess against their opponents. They showed them there are levels to this when it comes to the grappling departments. Vieira and Borralho put their high-level black belts to the test and each of them stake claim in the middleweight division.

Up next for the UFC is a stacked PPV event, UFC 288 live from Newark, NJ on May 6th. In the main event for UFC 288, we have the bantamweight title on the line when Aljamain Sterling looks to defend his title yet again, against “Triple C” Henry Cejudo in his comeback fight from retirement. There’s a lot of great fights on the horizon in the second half of 2023 so stay tuned for a jam-packed finish to the year!