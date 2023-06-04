UFC Vegas 74 absolutely delivered exciting fights throughout the entire night, especially in the main event between two of the best contenders the flyweight has to offer Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. Even though it was a great exciting matchup it didn't come without controversy of course.

Kai Kara-France defeated Amir Albazi on the Verdict Scorecard.#UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/4QjopzNHbu — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) June 4, 2023

This was the first ranked competition for Amir Albazi and albeit he won in a controversial fashion, he looked the best he has in his UFC career. He was able to fight tooth and nail with one of the best flyweight contenders in the UFC and now he has his eyes set on a flyweight championship. Some may think it is too early for him to get a title shot, so we take a look at what could possibly be next for the surging flyweight contender.

Brandon Royval

Brandon Royval and Amir Albazi are the two most deserving fighters for the next title shot. Both would have to sit and wait if they truly believe they deserve a title shot next. Instead, facing off against one another would be the most logical way to set up who truly deserves the next shot at the flyweight title.

Seeing as a UFC PPV in Abu Dhabi is coming up, that would be the place to host the No. 1 contender fight for the flyweight title between Brandon Royval and Amir Albazi. Seeing as they are both No. 2 and No. 3 in the division, this would be the most logical choice for both contenders next in their careers.

Deiveson Figueiredo

This doesn't seem like a likely outcome but there aren't many options for Albazi outside of Brandon Royval that will give him a title shot in the flyweight division. We still don't know whether or not Figueiredo is staying at flyweight or moving up to bantamweight but if he stays put this seems like a good matchup for Albazi to show whether he is worthy of a title shot or not.

Even with a loss against Brandon Moreno, Figueiredo is still one of the best flyweight fighters in the UFC. It remains to be seen when Figueiredo will be healthy enough to compete again. He was rumored to be fighting again at flyweight against Manel Kape but ultimately was not healthy enough to take the fight. If Figueiredo is healthy and staying at flyweight this is the perfect matchup for Albazi to show that there is no doubt that he should be next for a title shot.

Winner of Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja

This seems to be the least likely of the scenarios just because of how controversial Albazi's win over Kai Kara-France was this weekend. With a fight card coming up in Abu Dhabi they could want to have Albazi fight on that card for the title for his fans from Iraq. If that is the case there is a chance he could skip over Brandon Royval and be the next in line for a title shot.

Seeing how the PPV in Abu Dhabi is in October it may be a bit too early for Moreno or Pantoja to be ready but if they somehow are it could be a huge fight for the fans over in Abu Dhabi.