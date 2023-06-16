UFC Vegas 75: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier kicks off the prelims with a fight in the light heavyweight division between Zac Pauga and Modestas Bukauskas. Pauga rebounded in his first fight at light heavyweight in the UFC meanwhile, Bukauskas made the most of his second chance when he scored an upset over Tyson Pedro at UFC 284. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Pauga-Bukauskas prediction and pick.

Zac Pauga (6-1) came in as a heavy favorite in the TUF Finale as he took on Kamaru Usman's younger brother Muhammad Usman but ultimately got knocked out in the second round of their fight. He was able to secure his first win inside the octagon when he controlled Jordan Wright for the majority of the fight in his new light heavyweight weight class. He will be searching for his first win streak inside the octagon as he takes on Modestas Bukauskas this Saturday.

Modestas Bukauskas (14-5) made the most of his opportunity when he stepped in on short notice to take on Tyson Pedro at UFC 284. After brutally breaking his knee against Khalil Rountree, Bukauskas has won three in a row and captured the Cage Warriors Light Heavyweight championship before getting the call at UFC 284. He will be looking to keep his winning streak going this weekend as he takes on Zac Pauga.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 75 Odds: Zac Pauga-Modestas Bukauskas Odds

Zac Pauga: +156

Modestas Bukauskas: -194

Over 2.5 Rounds: -186

Under 2.5 Round: +154

UFC Vegas 75: How to Watch Zac Puaga vs. Modestas Bukauskas

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Zac Pauga Will Win

Zac Pauga is an American-born fighter who is fighting out of Colorado at training out of Elevation Fight Team. He has been competing in MMA since 2019 as an amateur and made his pro debut in 2020. He is a well-rounded fighter with good footwork on the feet and the grappling chops to take the fight to the mat when needed. Pauga isn't a potent finisher like his opposition as he has just 1 finish in 7 pro bouts but he is as tough as they come at doing what is needed to get the job.

To win the fight, Pauga will need to use his striking skills to close the distance and get inside Bukauskas' reach advantage. He will need to be aggressive and push the pace, looking for opportunities to land his powerful strikes and takedowns. Pauga will also need to be careful not to get caught by Bukauskas' counter-striking abilities as he tries to close the distance.

Why Modestas Bukauskas Will Win

Bukauskas is a Lithuanian fighter who has been competing in MMA since 2014 as an amateur and made his pro debut less than a year later in 2015. He has a background in kickboxing and has shown impressive striking skills in his fights just like he did when he outstrike a very dangerous Tyson Pedro. Bukauskas has a 79% finishing rate, with 9 of his 14 wins coming by way of knockout and 3 by submission. He has a reach advantage over Pauga and will need it in order to keep him at bay.

To win the fight, Bukauskas will need to use his striking skills to keep Pauga at a distance and avoid getting taken down or stuck against the cage just like Jordan Wright did. He will need to be patient and pick his shots carefully, as Pauga is a tough opponent who can take a lot of punishment.

Final Zac Pauga-Modestas Bukauskas Prediction & Pick

This is a tough fight to call, as both fighters have impressive striking skills and can finish the fight with one punch. Bukauskas has the reach advantage and could use his striking to keep Pauga at a distance, but Pauga is as tough as they come and will look to keep coming forward to put Bukauskas' back against the cage to control him. Ultimately, the range of Bukauskas will be too much for Pauga to overcome and he just outstrikes him en route to a unanimous decision victory.

Final Zac Pauga-Modestas Bukauskas Prediction & Pick: Modestas Bukauskas (-194), Over 2.5 Rounds (-186)