The Memphis Grizzlies have fully committed to a franchise pivot after trading Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is ‘excited' about the new-look Grizzlies but EVP/GM Zach Kleiman is nowhere near finished putting together next season's roster. Free agency and trade markets are always in flux. However, using the 16th overall pick to add another big man with a versatile skill set would serve as a valuable insurance policy for last year’s first-rounder, the oft-injured Zach Edey. Asa Newell (Georgia), Dylan Cardwell (Auburn), Lawson Lovering (Utah), and Jacksen Moni (North Dakota State) all fit the bill in different ways.

Asa Newell has been on 2025 NBA Draft radars for years as a five-star, one-and-done highlight machine. Dylan Cardwell remained loyal as a pivotal bit-part player in several Final Four runs. Lawson Lovering is a high-floor, low-ceiling commodity with a proven Power 5 resume. Jacksen Moni is a 6-foot-10 stretch four hitting over 40% from three-point range.

Though Zach Edey has been ruled out, all four of these bigs would help Jaylen Wells win a few games during Las Vegas Summer League action. Newell, Cardwell, Lovering, and Moni have visited for private workouts as well.

All-in for Asa Newell

Asa Newell's mobility, lateral quickness, and high-IQ instincts are rare in general but especially unique in a seven-foot frame. At 6-foot-11 with an over seven-foot wide wingspan and a 220-pound frame, Newell’s mobility and intensity alone allow him to guard multiple positions. Effective at protecting the rim, the 19-year-old was able to switch onto most SEC guards when needed, a valuable trait in today’s NBA.

Averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, a block, and a steal per game while shooting 54.3% from the field, Newell showcased a blend of size, athleticism, and modern big-man skills that make him an intriguing offensive prospect as well. His relentless energy on the glass and ability to crash the boards offensively would immediately address significant weaknesses.

While his three-point percentage (29.2%) leaves room for improvement, Newell’s 75% free-throw shooting and 26 made threes in 33 games suggest he could develop into a floor-spacing big next to Jaren Jackson Jr. Unfortunately, this would be a work in progress in Tuomas Iisalo's schemes that is not worth the gamble. Newell’s passing and court vision are limited going only by the SEC tape.

Still, his blend of size, mobility, and two-way potential is worth a mid-to-late first-round pick. Newell has been asked to do a lot for undermanned teams the last two years. He thrives as a finisher rather than a creator, which may restrict his offensive role early in his career. An ability to contribute immediately as a rim-running, defensive-minded forward with upside as a shooter makes him an appealing fit for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies look to Las Vegas

Dylan Cardwell is a jack of all trades with a championship prize fighter philosophy. Scouts will talk about a ‘versatile skill set' and the ‘competitive edge' but those traits only carry a player so far. The Grizzlies had to see just how close Auburn alum is to reaching a ceiling. Everyone who watched Auburn's Final Four runs over the past five seasons can attest that the stat sheet does not do Cardwell justice. Locker room chemistry building and doing on-court clean-up jobs others shy away from cannot be measured in the box score.

It is easy to see the 23-year-old filling in for Zach Edey as a Summer League connector after averaging 5.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 20.3 minutes per game last season. Cardwell knows his calling card and would allow a healed-up Jaylen Wells to run wild in a Las Vegas offense as a screener and a break-initiating rebounder.

However, relying on deflections, physicality, and hustle is one way to an NBA Summer League team. Taking only 10 three-pointers (40% 3PA) in five years is a quick way to get run out of an NBA gym. Every defense will collapse on the paint if Cardwell continues to ignore the rim and pass up wide-open shots.

Lawson Lovering is a traditional seven-foot center who excels fundamentally in the paint. He averaged steady 8.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, showcasing a soft touch around the rim and solid rim protection. There are problems when plays go off-script and Lovering needs to scramble though. The footwork was adequate yet not dominant in Big Ten action; lateral quickness to handle NBA pick-and-roll defense is a huge question mark.

Jacksen Moni is a 6-foot-11 stretch-four with a developed, refined outside shot (40% 3PA). Moni averaged 10.2 points and 5.0 rebounds at North Dakota State, showing flashes of versatility as a shooter and passer. Moni’s ability to space the floor is his calling card, but his slender build and lack of explosiveness make him a liability defensively, particularly against quicker wings or stronger bigs.

Newell would perhaps be a new direction altogether, allowing the Grizzlies to give Zach Edey a chance elsewhere. Moni might be the best option for the G-League Memphis Hustle. Quick feet, size, smarts, and solid shooting will always be in demand.