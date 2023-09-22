UFC Vegas 79: Rafael Fiziev vs. Mateusz Gamrot continues on the prelims with a fight in the strawweight division between Mizuki Inoue and Hannah Goldy. Inoue is coming off a loss in her last fight inside the octagon over three years ago meanwhile, Goldy is coming off getting knocked out 14 months ago. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Inoue-Goldy prediction and pick.

Mizuki Inoue (14-6) was one of the top strawweight prospects when she made her UFC debut back in 2019 when she beat Yanan Wu by split decision only to fall to future title challenger Amanda Lemos by unanimous decision in her next fight. She now has taken three years to grow within her craft and is still 29 years old when she steps back into the octagon this Saturday night to take on Hannah Goldy.

Hannah Goldy (6-3) hasn't found much success inside the octagon just going 1-3 in her UFC career and most recently getting knocked out by Molly McCann at UFC London last year. She will now be fighting for her UFC career 14 months later when she takes on Japan's Mizuki Inoue this weekend at UFC Vegas 79.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 79 Odds: Mizuki Inoue-Hannah Goldy Odds

Mizuki Inoue: -330

Hannah Goldy: +240

Over 2.5 Rounds: -320

Under 2.5 Rounds: +235

How to Watch Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy

TV: ESPN +

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT (Prelims)

Why Mizuki Inoue Will Win

Inoue has a record of 14-6, with four of those wins coming in the UFC. Goldy, on the other hand, has a record of 6-3 and has only one win during her four-fight UFC career. Inoue's experience in high-level competition could give her a significant advantage in the fight. While Inoue may not have a ton of knockouts on her record she does great work when the fight is on the feet and at her preferred range. She has some great boxing technique and she should have a sizable advantage on the feet against Goldy who's been knocked out in her most recent fight.

Inoue also is no slouch on the mat either with nine of her 14 wins coming by submission. Even if Goldy wants to take this fight to the mat where she thinks may have some sort of advantage that is going to be a lot easier said than done and will be a very dangerous proposition for her. Inoue just has multiple ways to win her comeback fight and should get it done as long as she doesn't make a mistake.

Why Hannah Goldy Will Win

Hannah Goldy has had a really rough go to the start of her UFC career losing three of her four fights with the promotion. She most recently was knocked out at the hands of Molly McCann in front of her home crowd in London, England last year and hasn't fought since 14 months later. Goldy had some hype coming into her UFC debut against Miranda Granger after a dominant performance on the Contender Series but it wasn't long-lived after dropping a wide decision in that fight which she then followed up with just one victory in her next three fights.

Goldy is pretty much known for her physique as she is physically strong as a strawweight contender but that hasn't translated to much success in the UFC that could be her key to success in this fight if she can outmuscle the smaller Inoue in the clinch and drag her to the mat. While Inou is very dangerous off of her back with numerous armbar submissions, it is the best path to victory for Goldy to get the win and finally get back on track.

Final Mizuki Inoue-Hannah Goldy Prediction & Pick

This should be a good scrap between these two strawweight fighters. Inoue is making her return after three years of being on the shelf so there is a ton of unknowns as to how she will look coming into this fight after being away for so long. We know that she is now in New York training under Ray Longo so we can only expect to see the best version of Inoue come Saturday night.

As for Goldy, she is also coming off a long layoff of just a little over a year while still training down in Florida at Fusion X-Cel performance. It will also be interesting to see what kind of shape and gameplan that Goldy comes in with when she faces off against Inoue on Saturday night. Ultimately, this fight should look rather similar to most Hannah Goldy fights which is she looks quick and elusive in the early going until Inoue finds her timing and starts to tee off on her which then Goldy will attempt takedowns and clinch work to no avail and Inoue just continues to outwork Goldy to a wide unanimous decision.

Final Mizuki Inoue-Hannah Goldy Prediction & Pick: Mizuki Inoue (-330), Over 2.5 Rounds (-320)