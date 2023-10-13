The official weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 81 took place on Friday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The event, which streams on ESPN+, features a featherweight main event between Sodiq Yusuff and Edson Barboza, and a co-feature between women's flyweights Viviane Araujo and Jennifer Maia. MMA Junkie was on the scene and reported live from the weigh-ins. The main event is now official after both Yusuff and Barboza made weight without issue.

The co-feature is also set to go as both Araujo and Maia made weight successfully. However, one fighter was heavy, and one rematch was canceled due to a non-weight-related medical issue.

Christian Rodriguez, who was set to fight Cameron Saaiman in a bantamweight matchup, weighed four pounds over the limit. The fight will continue at a catchweight, but Rodriguez will forfeit 25 percent of his purse to his opponent. The planned catchweight rematch between Edgar Chairez and Daniel Lacerda was canceled after both men weighed in due to a non-weight-related medical issue on Lacerda's side.

Full UFC Vegas 81 Weigh-In Results

Here are the full UFC Fight Night 230 weigh-in results:

Main Card (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Sodiq Yusuff (145.5) vs. Edson Barboza (146)

Viviane Araujo (126) vs. Jennifer Maia (125)

Jonathan Martinez (136) vs. Adrian Yanez (135.5)

Christian Rodriguez (140) vs. Cameron Saaiman (135)

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda – Canceled

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)