UFC Vegas 83: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez continues on the prelims with a fight in the women's bantamweight division between Luana Santos and Stephanie Egger. Santos was victorious in her UFC debut and is riding three straight wins coming into this fight meanwhile, Egger was submitted in the first round in her last fight as she comes into this matchup this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Santos-Egger prediction and pick.

Luana Santos (6-1) made quick work of former TUF winner Julianna Miller who she knocked out in round one in her UFC flyweight debut. Santos will now be moving up in weight to take on Stephanie Egger who's the most experienced fighter she has faced thus far in her UFC career as she looks to continue her winning ways when she heads to the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend.

Stephanie Egger (8-4) was on the wrong end of a kneebar submission from UFC debutant Irina Alekseeva in her last fight. She has now dropped two of her last three fights and is in need of a big win this weekend at UFC Vegas 83 when she takes on Luana Santos this weekend.

Here are the UFC Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 83 Odds: Luana Santos-Stephanie Egger Odds

Luana Santos: -155

Stephanie Egger: +130

Over 2.5 rounds: -150

Under 2.5 rounds: +120

How to Watch Luana Santos vs. Stephanie Egger

TV: ESPN+

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT (Prelims)

Why Luana Santos Will Win

Luana Santos has a good chance of beating Stephanie Egger at UFC Vegas 83 this weekend. Santos, with a record of 6-1, is coming into the fight with strong momentum. She has a significant striking advantage, connecting at 17.10 significant strikes per minute compared to Egger's 1.93. Santos also has a higher striking accuracy and is better at defending significant strikes compared to Egger. Additionally, Santos is a skilled grappler, scoring a takedown on 15% of her tries and thwarting 85% of the takedowns her opponents try.

On the other hand, Egger has a record of 8-4-0 and is known for her submission skills. However, she has been inconsistent in her performances and has struggled against strong grapplers in the past. While Egger is a tough opponent, Santos' striking advantage and grappling skills give her the edge in this matchup.

Luana Santos is a well-rounded fighter with strong striking and grappling abilities, which give her a good chance of defeating Stephanie Egger at UFC Vegas 83. Her momentum and skill set make her a formidable opponent, and she is likely to come out on top in this weekend's fight.

Why Stephanie Egger Will Win

Stephanie Egger has a strong chance of defeating Luana Santos at UFC Vegas 83 this weekend. Egger is a skilled grappler with a heavy judo background, known for her ability to take the fight to the ground and control her opponents. She has a solid takedown defense, thwarting 85% of the takedown attempts by her opponents.

In addition to her grappling skills, Egger has a significant reach advantage over Santos. This could allow her to maintain distance and control the striking exchanges. While Santos has a striking advantage in terms of volume, Egger's ability to control the distance and take the fight to the ground could neutralize Santos' striking prowess.

Egger has the experience of facing tough opponents and has shown resilience in her fights. Despite a recent loss, Egger has the ability to bounce back and make the necessary adjustments to secure a victory. Her experience and ability to adapt to different fighting styles give her an edge in this matchup and the chance to get back on track this weekend.

Final Luana Santos-Stephanie Egger Prediction & Pick

This should be a good fight in the women's bantamweight division. Luana Santos put the UFC fans on notice when she obliterated former TUF winner Julianna Miller in her octagon debut. She will now be moving up in weight to take on her most experienced opponent yet Stephanie Egger.

Egger has alternated wins and losses in her last two fights and is desperately in need of a victory come this weekend. While she will be at a distinct disadvantage on the feet her judoka background and her submission grappling should get her back on track in this matchup. The size and strength advantage will be imperative and she will utilize it to its full extent. Ultimately, things get a bit dicey on the feet at range until Egger is able to get ahold of Santos where she will be able to take her down to get a midround submission victory or control her for the unanimous decision win.

Final Luana Santos-Stephanie Egger Prediction & Pick: Stephanie Egger (+132), Over 2.5 Rounds ()