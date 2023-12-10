Song Yadong is coming off his second consecutive main event victory against Chris Gutierrez, we take a look at what's next for the bantamweight contender.

Song Yadong secured a dominant unanimous decision victory over Chris Gutierrez in the main event of UFC Vegas 83. The Chinese bantamweight fighter showcased his well-rounded skills, particularly in wrestling and grappling, to control the majority of the fight and secure the win. Yadong's performance demonstrated his ability to maintain top position and effectively target the body and head, ultimately earning him a clear victory over Gutierrez.

Song Yadong just called out former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan! 🚨#UFCVegas83 pic.twitter.com/aOVATvH2pO — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) December 10, 2023

Throughout the five-round bout, Song Yadong displayed his wrestling prowess, effectively taking Gutierrez down and maintaining control from the top position. He capitalized on his grappling skills, working from inside Gutierrez's guard and targeting the body and head to score points and maintain his dominant position. Yadong's strategic approach and effective execution in the wrestling and grappling exchanges allowed him to control the fight and ultimately secure a convincing unanimous decision victory.

Yadong's performance in the main event highlighted his continued growth and potential in the bantamweight division. With this impressive win, he expressed his ambition to compete for the title, emphasizing his determination to pursue the belt. His victory over Gutierrez reaffirmed his position as a formidable contender in the bantamweight category and garnered attention from the MMA community, further solidifying his status as a rising star in the sport. Yadong is surging at the right time in the bantamweight division, we take a look at what could potentially be next for the bantamweight contender.

Petr Yan

Song Yadong's impressive victory over Chris Gutierrez at UFC Vegas 83 has sparked significant interest in a potential matchup with former bantamweight champion Petr Yan. Yadong's dominant performance, combined with his post-fight callout of Yan, has set the stage for an exciting and highly anticipated showdown between the two talented fighters.

Yadong's win over Gutierrez, his fourth victory in his past five fights, demonstrated his exceptional wrestling and grappling skills, as he effectively controlled the bout and secured a unanimous decision triumph. Following the fight, Yadong made it clear that he is aiming for the bantamweight title, emphasizing his desire to face top contenders in the division, including Petr Yan.

Petr Yan, known for his aggressive fighting style and impressive striking, has been a dominant force in the bantamweight division. His recent performances have solidified his position as one of the top contenders in the weight class, making a potential matchup with Yadong an intriguing prospect for MMA fans and pundits alike.

Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen and Song Yadong's previous encounter at UFC Fight Night showcased their exceptional skills, making a rematch between the two a highly anticipated and compelling prospect. Sandhagen's strategic approach in their previous bout, where he effectively neutralized Yadong's striking by threatening takedowns, demonstrated the competitive dynamic between the two fighters.

Yadong's recent victory over Chris Gutierrez at UFC Vegas 83 further solidified his position as a top contender in the bantamweight division. His well-rounded skill set and continued growth in the UFC have positioned him as a formidable force in the 135-pound weight class. A rematch with Sandhagen would not only provide an opportunity for Yadong to avenge his previous loss but also serve as a significant test of his evolution as a fighter.

The competitive nature of their first encounter, coupled with Yadong's impressive performance in his most recent fight, has reignited interest in a potential rematch between the two bantamweight standouts. A second bout between Sandhagen and Yadong would undoubtedly capture the attention of MMA fans and pundits, offering a compelling narrative and high-stakes implications for the bantamweight division.

Deiveson Figueiredo

Song Yadong's victory over Chris Gutierrez at UFC Vegas 83 has ignited speculation about his next potential opponent. While there has been talk of a matchup with former bantamweight champion Petr Yan, another intriguing possibility has emerged, a showdown with former flyweight kingpin Deiveson Figueiredo.

Deiveson Figueiredo, known for his explosive striking and exceptional grappling, has been a dominant force in the flyweight division. However, he has recently expressed interest in moving up to the bantamweight division for new challenges and opportunities. A potential clash between Figueiredo and Yadong would not only be a significant test for both fighters but also a highly anticipated bout for MMA fans.

Yadong's ambition to face top contenders aligns with Figueiredo's reputation as a fearsome competitor, making this potential matchup a compelling prospect for the bantamweight division. The contrast in their fighting styles and the high stakes involved would undoubtedly make for an electrifying showdown inside the Octagon.