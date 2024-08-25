In a thrilling middleweight clash at UFC Vegas 96, Gerald Meerschaert pulled off a remarkable comeback victory against Edmen Shahbazyan, securing a second-round submission win that etched his name in the UFC record books.

The fight began with both men exchanging strikes, but it was in the second round that the drama truly unfolded. Shahbazyan, known for his explosive striking, caught Meerschaert with a thunderous body shot that sent the veteran stumbling backward. For a moment, it seemed as though “The Golden Boy” was on the verge of a highlight-reel finish.

Shahbazyan pounced on his wounded opponent, unleashing a barrage of punches and elbows that had Meerschaert desperately covering up. The Apex erupted as fans anticipated a stoppage, but Meerschaert’s legendary toughness shone through. Somehow, he managed to weather the storm, showcasing the grit and determination that has defined his career.

As Shahbazyan’s onslaught began to slow, Meerschaert seized his opportunity. With remarkable composure, he managed to clinch with his opponent and drag the fight to the ground. Once there, Meerschaert’s world-class grappling skills took center stage.

In a sequence that will be replayed for years to come, Meerschaert swiftly transitioned to mount and then locked in a tight arm-triangle choke. Shahbazyan, still recovering from the energy expended in his near-finish, found himself trapped. After a brief struggle, he was forced to tap, giving Meerschaert an improbable victory.

Gerald Meerschaert passes Anderson Silva after notching 12th career UFC finish

With this submission win, Gerald Meerschaert didn’t just secure another victory – he made UFC history. The arm-triangle choke marked Meerschaert’s 12th finish in the UFC middleweight division, surpassing the previous record and cementing his status as one of the most dangerous finishers in the weight class.

This achievement is a testament to Meerschaert’s well-rounded skillset and his ability to find ways to end fights, whether on the feet or on the ground. It’s a record that speaks volumes about his consistency and effectiveness over a long UFC career.

Gerald Meerschaert wants Paul Craig next

Meerschaert used his post-fight interview to set his sights on his next challenge. With the microphone in hand, he called out fellow submission specialist Paul Craig, proposing a fight at the upcoming UFC 310 event in December.

This potential matchup has fans and analysts buzzing. Both Meerschaert and Craig are known for their exceptional grappling skills and penchant for dramatic comebacks. A bout between these two submission artists could produce fireworks on the ground and potentially add another highlight to Meerschaert’s already impressive reel.

As the dust settles on this thrilling contest, questions arise about what’s next for both fighters. For Meerschaert, this victory breathes new life into his career and positions him for more high-profile matchups in the middleweight division. His call-out of Paul Craig shows he’s eager to test himself against the best and continue climbing the rankings.

For Shahbazyan, this loss is a bitter pill to swallow. Having come so close to a finish, only to end up submitted, will undoubtedly prompt some soul-searching. However, at just 26 years old, “The Golden Boy” still has time to learn from this experience and come back stronger.

UFC Vegas 96 will be remembered for many things, but Gerald Meerschaert’s incredible comeback and record-breaking performance will surely top the list. In a sport where fortunes can change in the blink of an eye, Meerschaert proved once again why he’s one of the most exciting and resilient fighters in the UFC middleweight division.

As fans eagerly await news of his next bout – potentially against Paul Craig – one thing is certain: Gerald Meerschaert has cemented his place in UFC history, and he’s not done yet. With his unbreakable spirit and knack for finding finishes, “GM3” remains a force to be reckoned with in the 185-pound weight class.