Ronda Rousey has never been one to hold her tongue, and she proved it again this week, taking direct aim at the UFC while simultaneously hyping what may be the most buzzworthy MMA card of 2026. In a pointed social media post, the former UFC bantamweight champion made it clear exactly where she stands.

#NgannouVsLins joins #RouseyVsCarano on @Netflix May 16th!

How’s THAT for a bamf laden double headliner?

That’s what happens when you put fighters and fans ahead of shareholders @MostVpromotions

P.S. @ufc’s White House card sucks 🖕🏼😎🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/FAFrLFMTfg — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 9, 2026

The message was simple and sharp: the May 16 Netflix card, featuring Rousey vs. Gina Carano as the main event and the newly confirmed Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins as co-main, is the real show — and the UFC's high-profile White House event doesn't compare. “P.S. UFC's White House card sucks,” she wrote, capping off a post that positioned Most Valuable Promotions' (MVP) inaugural MMA show as a fighter-first alternative to what she sees as a shareholder-driven machine.

And she's not exactly wrong to feel confident. The May 16 card at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, is stacked with nostalgia, star power, and genuine intrigue. Rousey vs. Carano is a dream matchup years in the making, two pioneers of women's MMA who helped build the sport long before it was mainstream, now meeting for the first time inside a hexagonal cage, streamed globally on Netflix at no extra charge to subscribers. Carano, whose last professional MMA fight came back in 2009, reportedly said Rousey was the only fighter who could bring her back.

Then comes Ngannou, who makes his MMA comeback against Lins in what will be his first fight as a free agent since parting ways with the PFL last week. The five-round heavyweight clash under Unified Rules adds legitimate combat sports credibility to what might have otherwise been dismissed as a nostalgia-driven spectacle.

Meanwhile, the UFC's Freedom 250 card, set for June 14 at the White House to coincide with President Trump's 80th birthday, is headlined by Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje for the lightweight title, alongside Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight strap. It's a serviceable card on paper, but has drawn criticism for a perceived lack of needle-moving fights, with even Jon Jones publicly sparring with Dana White over the booking.

Rousey's jab lands because it speaks to a broader sentiment festering in combat sports: that the UFC's political pageantry is overshadowing the actual product. Whether MVP and Netflix can back up the trash talk with a blockbuster night in May remains to be seen — but right now, the momentum is firmly on Rowdy's side.