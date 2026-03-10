In a couple of months, Ronda Rousey is set to be in her MMA comeback fight against Gina Carano in May. 16, 2026, at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, California. While Rousey looks forward to getting inside the octagon following a successful pro-wrestling career, Carano will be donning her fighting gloves after a span of nearly 17 years.

While heavily promoting her upcoming fight for Jake Paul's MVP (Most Valuable Promotions), Rousey took a brutal shot at the UFC Freedom 250 match card. It was recently announced that former UFC heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou will also be a part of the MVP's Netflix special match card against Philipe Lins. Celebrating his addition, Rousey wrote, “[Ngannou Vs Lins] joins [Rousey Vs Carano] on [Netflix] May 16th! How’s THAT for a bamf laden double headliner? That’s what happens when you put fighters and fans ahead of shareholders [Most Valuable Promotions] P.S. [UFC's] White House card sucks [middle finger emoji] [smiley face sunglass emoji] [middle finger emoji].”

#NgannouVsLins joins #RouseyVsCarano on @Netflix May 16th!

How’s THAT for a bamf laden double headliner?

That’s what happens when you put fighters and fans ahead of shareholders @MostVpromotions

P.S. @ufc’s White House card sucks 🖕🏼😎🖕🏼 pic.twitter.com/FAFrLFMTfg — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 9, 2026

UFC Freedom 250 is scheduled for Jun. 14, 2026, at the White House in Washington, D.C., in celebration of the USA's 250th anniversary of freedom. The card is set to feature several top names including Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje in the lightweight category, Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane in the Heavyweight category, as well as several other fights.

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano to undergo extensive medical tests

Ahead of Rousey's big comeback match against Carano, the two women are expected to undergo medical and neurological testing. These tests are expected to be more extensive than athletes normally undergo. As per the California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster's statement to ESPN, Rousey will also have to undergo concussion battery testing.