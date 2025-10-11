Brazilian bantamweight Luan Lacerda emphatically snapped his UFC losing streak in spectacular fashion at UFC Rio, submitting Saimon Oliveira via armbar in the second round to earn his first Octagon victory in front of an electric home crowd at the Farmasi Arena.​

The 32-year-old Nova União fighter had endured a difficult start to his UFC career, entering the bout with an 0-2 record following losses to Cody Stamann and Da'Mon Blackshear. After more than two years away from the Octagon, Lacerda returned to his roots and delivered a performance that reminded everyone why he earned his UFC contract in the first place.​

Da’mon Blackshear s’impose par TKO face à Luan Lacerda, premier finish de cette soirée 🔥 #UFCVegas74 pic.twitter.com/TMaRTQ2DFD — REVOLUTION MMA (@RevolutionMMA_) June 3, 2023 Expand Tweet

Home Crowd Advantage Fuels Lacerda's Performance

Fighting in Rio de Janeiro provided the perfect backdrop for Lacerda's redemption story. The Brazilian crowd's energy was palpable from the opening bell, with chants of “Lacerda” echoing throughout the arena as the hometown fighter looked to capitalize on familiar territory.

Lacerda's path to victory wasn't without obstacles. His opponent Saimon Oliveira had missed weight by a staggering eight pounds, coming in at 144 pounds for what was originally scheduled as a bantamweight bout. The significant weight miss forced the fight to proceed at catchweight, with Oliveira forfeiting a substantial portion of his purse to Lacerda.​

Despite the weight disadvantage, Lacerda remained focused on executing his game plan. The submission specialist, who had earned 10 of his 12 career victories via submission before entering the UFC, displayed the grappling prowess that made him a feared competitor on the regional circuit.​

The armbar finish in the second round showcased Lacerda's technical superiority and submission expertise. Known for his diverse submission arsenal including rear naked chokes, guillotines, and triangle chokes throughout his career, Lacerda added another chapter to his grappling legacy with the perfectly executed armbar.​

Une autre victoire par soumission! 🔥 Résultat : Luan Lacerda l'emporte sur Saimon Oliveira par Soumission (Clé de bras) à 3:55 du 2e round pic.twitter.com/STxdt2w4n0 — UFC Québec (@UFCQuebec) October 11, 2025

This victory was particularly sweet for Lacerda, who had struggled to translate his regional success to the UFC level. With 83% of his professional victories coming via submission, the Nova União product finally demonstrated why he was considered one of Brazil's most promising submission artists before his UFC debut.​

Oliveira's Struggles Continue

For Saimon Oliveira, the loss extends a troubling streak that has defined his UFC tenure. The 34-year-old entered the bout on a three-fight losing streak, having been finished in his previous two outings against David Martinez and Daniel Marcos. The significant weight miss only compounded his problems, suggesting preparation issues that may have contributed to his downfall.​

David Martinez vs Saimon Oliveira | FINISH On March 29, 2025, at the CDMX Arena in Mexico City, Mexico, heavy favorite David Martinez faced Saimon Oliveira. Martinez looked cool, calm, and collected throughout the bout. In the final minute of Round 1, he unleashed a… pic.twitter.com/cQmtSdL3AR — MMAVisualized (@MMAVisualized) April 7, 2025

Oliveira's UFC record now stands at 0-4, putting his future with the promotion in serious jeopardy. Despite possessing dangerous submission skills of his own, with 11 of his 18 career victories coming via tapout, Oliveira has been unable to showcase those abilities against UFC-level competition.​

The result serves as a stark reminder of the unforgiving nature of mixed martial arts at the highest level, where preparation, discipline, and execution are paramount to success. Oliveira's inability to make weight by such a significant margin likely played a crucial role in his performance, as the additional weight cut attempts may have compromised his conditioning and focus.

Lacerda's triumph at UFC Rio represents more than just a victory; it's a testament to perseverance and the power of fighting on home soil. With his first UFC win now secured, the submission specialist has bought himself time to continue developing his skills and establishing himself as a legitimate contender in the bantamweight division.