Charles “Do Bronx” Oliveira delivered a vintage performance in front of his passionate Brazilian supporters at UFC Rio, submitting Mateusz Gamrot with a rear-naked choke at 2:48 of the second round. The emotional homecoming victory saw the former lightweight champion extend his legendary UFC records while setting his sights on even bigger fights ahead.​

Historic Performance Extends Record-Breaking Legacy

Oliveira's submission victory over Gamrot added another chapter to his unprecedented UFC record book. The Brazilian sensation now holds the all-time UFC records for most wins (24), most submission victories (17), most finishes (21), and most performance bonuses (21). His remarkable achievement of being the only fighter in UFC history to reach 20 wins, 20 finishes, and 20 bonuses makes him a truly unique competitor in the organization's nearly three-decade history.​

The 35-year-old submission specialist showcased the elite grappling skills that have made him one of the most dangerous finishers in MMA history. After weathering Gamrot's wrestling pressure in the opening round, Oliveira found his opportunity in the second frame, transitioning to back control before securing the fight-ending rear-naked choke. The finish was Oliveira's 17th submission victory in the UFC, further cementing his status as the organization's submission king.​

Dominant Display Against Elite Competition

The victory came against a highly regarded opponent in Gamrot, who stepped in on short notice to replace the injured Rafael Fiziev. The Polish contender, known for his relentless wrestling and cardio, posed significant challenges for Oliveira throughout the opening round. However, the Brazilian's world-class jiu-jitsu proved too much once the fight hit the ground in the second round.​

Oliveira's performance was particularly impressive considering his recent knockout loss to Ilia Topuria at UFC 317 in June. The former champion's ability to bounce back with such a dominant finish demonstrated the mental toughness that has defined his career resurgence over the past several years.​

Setting the Stage for Max Holloway BMF Title Fight

Following his victory, Oliveira wasted no time in calling out BMF champion Max Holloway for his next fight. The Brazilian made it clear that he wants to settle their decade-old rivalry while competing for Holloway's prestigious BMF title. Their first encounter in August 2015 ended controversially when Oliveira suffered an injury that led to a first-round TKO victory for Holloway.​

“CHARLES OLIVEIRA VS MAX HOLLOWAY. BMF. LET'S MAKE THAT HAPPEN”, Oliveira stated in his pre-fight interviews. The potential matchup represents a high-profile opportunity for both fighters, with Oliveira seeking redemption against an opponent who defeated him early in his UFC career, while Holloway would face one of the most dangerous finishers in the sport.​

Holloway currently holds the BMF title after successfully defending it against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 in July 2025. The Hawaiian knockout artist originally won the ceremonial belt with a dramatic last-second knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. However, Holloway is reportedly sidelined with a hand injury until 2026, which could delay any potential matchup with Oliveira.​

The Brazilian's callout represents more than just another high-profile fight opportunity. At 35 years old and with his extensive resume of accomplishments, Oliveira has hinted that a fight with Holloway could potentially serve as his retirement bout. “I want this to be my last fight,” Oliveira said when discussing the potential BMF title matchup.​

Oliveira's dominant performance at UFC Rio not only extended his historic UFC records but also positioned him for one final marquee matchup that would cap off one of the most remarkable careers in mixed martial arts history. Whether pursuing the BMF title against Holloway or another title opportunity, “Do Bronx” proved that he remains one of the most dangerous and exciting fighters in the sport.