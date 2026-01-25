The UFC made official what many in the MMA community have long expected, Dominick Cruz, the revolutionary bantamweight champion who fundamentally transformed the sport's bantamweight division, has been selected for induction into the UFC Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

Dominick Cruz has been announced as the first inductee of the 2026 UFC Hall of Fame 🫡#UFC324 | BUY NOW on TNT Sports Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/fBujngVTdI pic.twitter.com/hpg2rf4NaQ — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) January 25, 2026

The announcement, delivered via broadcast on UFC programming, arrives as a fitting capstone to the legendary career of one of combat sports' most technically gifted athletes. Cruz's induction into the Hall of Fame's Modern Wing recognizes not only his two UFC bantamweight championships but also his profound impact on the evolution of MMA itself—a legacy that transcends belt accomplishments.

Cruz didn't simply hold championship belts; he established the blueprint for elite bantamweight excellence, combining footwork that few in the sport could replicate with a fight IQ that seemed to operate on a different frequency than his opposition.

2 Minutes and a Bit of former UFC and WEC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz Dominating the competition! 135 is one of the most exciting divisions in the sport today and @DominickCruz can be thanked for putting the Bantamweights on the map! pic.twitter.com/cKCW4d9RSx — The Honest Jones Fan🦆 (@SmackdownLayer) February 6, 2025

What makes Cruz's induction particularly compelling is the journey that preceded it. The bantamweight legend returned from career-threatening injuries to prove himself once again among the world's elite—a comeback that resonated far beyond his individual accomplishments. His ability to overcome adversity and reclaim his position at the sport's apex demonstrated the mental fortitude that defined his entire career.

During his prime, Cruz dismantled a succession of elite competition with a striking system predicated on footwork precision and elusive movement. His mastery of distance and timing earned him respect from peers and analysis from broadcasters and coaches for years after his retirement. Few fighters have executed their craft with the technical sophistication that Cruz consistently displayed.

The Class of 2026 induction ceremony will take place later in the year, where Cruz will officially join the pantheon of combat sports greats—a place many believe he's occupied since the moment he stepped away from competition. His influence on the bantamweight division remains evident today, as current fighters continue to draw inspiration from the technical standards he established.

For a fighter who spent his career proving doubters wrong—who carried a chip on his shoulder through battles with the sport's finest—the Hall of Fame recognition serves as vindication. Not that Cruz needed validation; his legacy was already secured within the octagon. But now it's official: Dominick Cruz is a UFC Hall of Famer.

