The UFC continued its financial ascent in 2025, generating a staggering $1.5 billion in revenue while posting a jaw-dropping 57% profit margin, a figure that would make most entertainment and sports properties envious. For a promotion that once struggled to sell PPVs in the early 2000s, UFC's transformation into a billion-dollar powerhouse is nothing short of remarkable.

The numbers cement what insiders have known for years, MMA isn't just a niche combat sport anymore, it's a global entertainment juggernaut. A 57% profit margin in the live sports and entertainment space is elite-level efficiency, suggesting that UFC's operational model, built around a deep fighter roster, a packed annual calendar, and international expansion, is firing on all cylinders.

The question now isn't whether UFC can sustain this momentum — it's whether the promotion's financial muscle can lift their new partnership with Paramount+ tied to it.

Can UFC Be the Life Raft for a Struggling Paramount+?

That question feels particularly urgent when you look at Paramount+. The streamer hit a milestone 79 million subscribers in 2025, with revenue climbing 17%, a genuine bright spot in what has otherwise been a turbulent stretch for David Ellison's media giant. Despite those gains, Paramount posted an overall loss of $573 million in Q4 2025, a sobering reminder that subscriber growth alone doesn't cure the bleeding caused by a rapidly declining linear TV business.

Live sports has increasingly become the strongest argument for streaming survival, and UFC content is one of the most-watched combat sports properties in the world. If Paramount can secure or expand UFC rights partnerships, or benefit indirectly through TKO Group Holdings' media deals — it could provide the kind of premium, appointment-viewing content that converts casual browsers into loyal subscribers.

The math is simple: UFC makes money consistently. Paramount needs content that justifies subscriptions and slows the cord-cutting hemorrhage. Whether Ellison's team can forge a deeper relationship with combat sports' most profitable brand may determine whether Paramount+ can finally bridge the gap between impressive subscriber numbers and actual profitability.