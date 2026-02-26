Brandon Moreno isn't one to speak out about topics, but he couldn't bite his tongue here. The former UFC flyweight champion turned a routine press interaction into an interesting reaction when asked about a certain topic.

When a reporter approached Moreno and asked whether he'd be interested in competing at the highly publicized UFC White House event, the Mexican superstar didn't just decline, he fired back with a sharp, unfiltered response that immediately had fans talking.

🇲🇽 Brandon Moreno wasn't happy after this reporter asked him about fighting at the UFC White House event 😬 “Brother, I want you to tell me why I would want to be there. For what? I'm not interested. Thank you very much.” (via @myt_guzman) pic.twitter.com/ZW4RTsqngo — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 26, 2026

“Brother, I want you to tell me why I would want to be there. For what? I'm not interested,” Moreno said, his frustration unmistakably clear.

The bluntness of the statement was vintage Moreno, direct, unapologetic, and completely devoid of the diplomatic fluff fighters often use to dodge sensitive topics. While many athletes tend to carefully navigate politically charged situations, the Tijuana-born fighter had zero interest in playing it safe.

The UFC White House card has been one of the most talked-about events in recent memory, drawing both enormous buzz and considerable controversy. Fighters across the roster have been publicly linked to the event, with some expressing enthusiasm and others quietly distancing themselves from the spectacle. Moreno, however, chose the loudest possible exit from that conversation.

His reaction signals something deeper than just a scheduling preference. Moreno has long been a proud representative of Mexico, carrying his country's flag into some of the sport's biggest moments, including his legendary trilogy with Deiveson Figueiredo. A fighter so deeply tied to his cultural identity and national pride clearly has strong opinions about the political undertones surrounding an event of this nature.

Whether his comments create friction with UFC brass remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, Brandon Moreno is not interested in playing politics, inside the octagon or outside of it. In a world where fighters increasingly walk a careful line between sport and spectacle, Moreno's raw honesty is both refreshing and revealing.