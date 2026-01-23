Former UFC heavyweight contender and current Dirty Boxing champion Jairzinho “Bigi Boy” Rozenstruik has been arrested in Florida and faces multiple charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident in which he is accused of biting his partner during a heated argument.

Ex-UFC fighter Jairzinho Rosenstruik was arrested in Florida on a pair of charges including a third-degree felony for false imprisonment. I've requested a police report but haven't received it yet. DETAILS: https://t.co/e2SoOiVerq pic.twitter.com/gX11HbBYBF — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) January 21, 2026

According to police and court records out of Pembroke Pines, Rozenstruik, 37, was taken into custody on Monday and booked on a third-degree felony charge of false imprisonment as well as a misdemeanor count of touch or strike/battery/domestic violence. Bond was set at a combined $3,500, but the Surinamese heavyweight remains in custody under an immigration hold, complicating any immediate release.

Details from the arrest report paint an ugly scene. Rozenstruik and the woman, identified in local reports as his wife and mother of his two children, allegedly began arguing while driving back from a storage unit. When she chose to ignore him, Rozenstruik is accused of slapping her hand, knocking her phone to the floor, and later preventing her from leaving the vehicle by grabbing her arm.

The situation allegedly escalated in a bank parking lot, where Rozenstruik again is said to have stopped her from exiting the car. After he reportedly tried to kiss her and she rebuffed him, calling him a “nasty beast,” Rozenstruik allegedly bit her on the right bicep. Officers documented a visible bite mark, redness on both forearms, and a scratch or bruise beneath her right eye when they later contacted the woman.

Police concluded Rozenstruik was the primary aggressor and arrested the veteran heavyweight on domestic violence-related charges. As of midweek, he remained housed at Broward County’s Main Jail.

Rozenstruik was a mainstay in the UFC’s heavyweight top 10 during a six-year run with the promotion, banking high-profile wins over names like Andrei Arlovski, Junior dos Santos, and Alistair Overeem before parting ways with the organization in 2025. He has since reinvented himself in Mike Perry’s upstart Dirty Boxing promotion, where he captured the heavyweight title and started 2-0 with a pair of knockouts.

Neither Rozenstruik nor his representatives have issued a public statement, and the case now moves into the courts, adding another troubling chapter to MMA’s ongoing struggle with domestic violence incidents involving active and former fighters.