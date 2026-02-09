Islam Makhachev's team has made their preferences clear for the welterweight champion's first title defense, and they're aiming for one of the biggest fights available in the division. According to manager Rizvan Magomedov, former welterweight king Kamaru Usman sits atop their wishlist as the Dagestani champion prepares for his next octagon appearance.

“They're discussing the next fight, and Kamaru Usman is on the list of possible opponents,” Magomedov revealed in a recent statement. “If you ask us, we'd also like that fight, because it's one of the biggest fights that can be made in the division right now.”

The potential matchup represents a fascinating stylistic clash between two of the sport's most dominant wrestlers. Makhachev has been nearly unstoppable since capturing the 155-pound title, defending his belt multiple times, and then moving up to claim a second title to become a double champion, while showcasing the grappling pedigree that made his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, a legend. Usman, meanwhile, built an unprecedented reign at welterweight before and after a dominant showing in his return fight against Joaquin Buckley, it has opened the door for a potential crack at becoming the welterweight champion once more.

From a promotional standpoint, the fight makes considerable sense. Usman's name value remains substantial, and the narrative of a former champion dropping weight classes to challenge for gold has proven box office gold historically. Magomedov emphasized this appeal, noting that “from a media perspective, the fight with Kamaru Usman would be the most interesting and watchable for the public.”

However, the manager was careful to acknowledge that such decisions ultimately rest with the UFC brass. “As always, the final word is with the organization,” Magomedov stated. “Islam is ready to defend.”

Usman presents a fresh challenge with legitimate credentials. The Nigerian-American has proven his wrestling acumen throughout his career and this will be a legitimate test to Makhachev's reign at 170 pounds.

Islam Makhachev says he’d choose Kamaru Usman over Morales or Prates – “Kamaru is still dangerous”

🗣️ “I still think Kamaru can beat Morales and Prates both. Kamaru is the biggest name. They’re young and hungry, but Kamaru is still dangerous and one of the best in this game. If… pic.twitter.com/YAy4paAeM4 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 16, 2025

For Makhachev, the opportunity represents another chance to prove his dominance against elite competition while delivering the type of marquee matchup that elevates his legacy beyond mere comparison with his predecessor. Whether the UFC ultimately books this intriguing stylistic puzzle remains to be seen, but the champion's camp has made its interest abundantly clear.