The time has come and UFC 312: Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 will lay host to the Featured Prelim bout of the night in the Featherweight (145) Division. Hometown fighter Jack Jenkins will take on Brazil's Gabriel Santos as both fighters try to break through into the rankings. Check the UFC odds series for our Jenkins-Santos prediction and pick.

Jack Jenkins (13-3) comes into this fight with a 3-1 record in the UFC since 2023. After losing the first bout of his tenure, Jenkins bounce back nicely with a recent TKO win over Herbert Burns in his last outing. He comes in as the strong betting underdog fighting in front of his home country fans. Jenkins stands 5-foot-7 with a 68-inch reach.

Gabriel Santos (11-2) has gone 1-2 during his UFC stint since 2023. After back-to-back losses welcoming him to the promotion, Santos won his first bout via unanimous decision over Yizha his last time out. He'll come in as the surprising betting favorite looking to spoil the momentum of the hometown fans. Santos stands 5-foot-9 with a 70-inch reach.

Here are the UFC 312 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 312 Odds: Jack Jenkins-Gabriel Santos Odds

Jack Jenkins: +190

Gabriel Santos: -230

Over 2.5 rounds: -195

Under 2.5 rounds: +150

Why Jack Jenkins Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Herbert Burns – TKO (punches, R3)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Jack Jenkins bounced back very nicely following the first loss of his UFC run to Chepe Mariscal. The loss was nothing to get down about and while he faced a great opponent in Mariscal, Jenkins suffered the loss in front of his Australian fans. This will be his third time fighting in Australia in as many appearances, so expect Jenkins to want to get that win back on his record. He's still evolving as a talent and we can expect to see the best version of him each time he steps out.

Jenkins was much more measured in his approach when facing Herbert Burns and was fully aware of the dangerous submissions coming back his way. He fights with a high IQ and is very respectful in avoid his opponents' strengths. He's very well-rounded in all areas of the fight, but Jenkins fights with a determined attitude and continues to press forward despite the circumstances.

Why Gabriel Santos Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Yizha – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Gabriel Santos looked like a whole new fighter against Yizha after what he explained to be a tough last year leading up to that fight. He had a lot of pent-up frustration coming into his last bout and unleashed it with a sensational front kick to knock his opponent out. In notching his first UFC win, the performance should bode well for his confidence as he faces a much more game opponent in this one. Santos should be able to employ his grappling abilities and chase submissions through the wrestling scrambles with Jenkins.

Santos comes into this fight as the betting favorite thanks to his agility and speed in the striking. While his opponent may be the more measured striker, Santos certainly has the faster hands and is able to move around the octagon more efficiently than his opponent. Look for him to use that movement in slipping out of range and opening the door for takedown attempts. On the ground, Santos should have the stern advantage in chasing submissions and being one step ahead through the wrestling transitions.

Final Jack Jenkins-Gabriel Santos Prediction & Pick

This will be a very high-level bout showcased in the Featured Prelim of the night. Both men are very capable in all areas of the fight and while both have an ability to finish, the toughness from both sides could lead to a drawn-out decision where both fighters land their licks. Jenkins is the more technical and measured fighter while Gabriel Santos is much wilder and more athletic.

Jenkins will be very determined in front of his home fans, but that won't deter Gabriel Santos from welcoming him into heated striking exchanges where both men can land on each other. The grappling advantage will also be on the side of Santos as he should be one step ahead when rolling with Jenkins.

While Gabriel Santos is the betting favorite here, we have to slightly side with Jack Jenkins as the betting odds should be closer. Fighting in front of a home crowd will certainly play to his advantage and he could see favor on the judges' scorecards if this ends up being a three-round fight.

Final Jack Jenkins-Gabriel Santos Prediction & Pick: Jack Jenkins (+190); OVER 2.5 Rounds (-195)