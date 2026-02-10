Jailton Almeida is heading back to light heavyweight following consecutive losses in the UFC's heavyweight division, his management team has confirmed.

🚨 Jailton Almeida's manager confirms he's dropping back down to light heavyweight following two straight losses at heavyweight (via @laertevianamma) pic.twitter.com/rDofwviFuu — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 9, 2026 Expand Tweet

The Brazilian submission specialist, who earned the nickname “Malhadinho” through a dominant run of finishes, has decided to drop down a weight class after suffering back-to-back defeats at heavyweight. The move marks a strategic pivot for the 33-year-old fighter, who had previously competed at 205 pounds before making the jump to heavyweight.

Almeida's manager confirmed the news, signaling that the former light heavyweight contender believes his best path forward lies in returning to the division where he previously found success. The decision comes after Almeida's heavyweight run streak came to an abrupt end with two consecutive losses against top-tier heavyweight competition.

The setbacks represent a significant shift in momentum for Almeida, who had been one of the UFC's most exciting prospects. His aggressive grappling style and relentless pace had carried him through multiple victories, with many of those wins coming by way of submission or ground-and-pound finishes. However, the size and power disadvantages at heavyweight proved too challenging to overcome against elite opposition.

Moving back to light heavyweight could reinvigorate Almeida's career trajectory. The division offers a more suitable physical matchup for his frame and skill set, where his grappling prowess and conditioning advantages should be more pronounced. At 205 pounds, Almeida won't face the same size disparities that hampered his recent heavyweight performances.

Article Continues Below

The light heavyweight division is currently experiencing a competitive resurgence, with several contenders jockeying for position beneath champion Alex Pereira. Almeida's return adds another dangerous grappler to the mix in a division that has historically favored strikers at the championship level.

For Almeida, the weight cut back to 205 pounds will require discipline and proper preparation, but it represents his best opportunity to get back in the win column. His submission skills and relentless pressure could prove particularly effective against light heavyweights who may not possess the same one-punch knockout power he faced at heavyweight.

The UFC has not yet announced Almeida's next opponent or when he'll make his light heavyweight return, but fans can expect the Brazilian to be matched against a ranked contender as he looks to rebuild his momentum and work his way back into title contention.