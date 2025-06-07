Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White will miss tonight's road game vs. the Chicago Sky, a team spokesperson confirmed to IndyStar's Chloe Peterson. White's status was previously in question due to a personal reason.

The Fever, for whom Austin Kelly will serve as acting head coach, are set to play Angel Reese and the Sky for the second time this season after routing Chicago at home in both teams' season opener. Unlike that game last month, Fever star Caitlin Clark will also miss tonight's matchup as a result of a strained left quadriceps. She suffered the injury in a May 24 loss to the New York Liberty.

In their first meeting vs. Chicago, Clark had a triple-double (20 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists), while Aliyah Boston had a 19-point, 13-rebound double-double as Indiana pulled away from the Sky and won 93-58 in front of a sold-out Gainbridge Fieldhouse crowd.

White is in her first season back at the helm of the Fever. She attended high school and college in the state, playing for the Purdue Boilermakers before being drafted by the Charlotte Sting in 1999. After one season in Charlotte, she was selected by the Fever in an expansion draft and was on the team for Indiana's first five seasons of existence.

Article Continues Below

Fittingly, White also began her coaching career in the state; she served as an assistant for Ball State for one season before making stops at Kansas State and Toledo. In 2007, she joined the Sky's coaching staff, and in 2011, she returned to the Fever organization as an assistant.

White became the Fever's head coach in 2015 and led the team to the WNBA Finals in her first season. After the 2016 season, she left Indiana to become the head coach at Vanderbilt, where she spent five seasons. She returned to the WNBA in 2023 as the head coach of the Connecticut Sun, with whom she earned WNBA Coach of the Year honors.

This past offseason, White again came back home to coach Clark, Boston, and the new-look Fever, whose roster was overhauled after Clark's rookie season.