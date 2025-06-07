The Dallas Cowboys never got off the ground in 2024, as they struggled out of the gate and only managed to post a 7-10 record when all was said and done. For star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, the rough year extended back to training camp, where he conducted a hold out as he looked for a long-term contract extension from the Cowboys front office.

Lamb eventually signed a four-year, $136 million deal late in August, but his preparation for the new season had been thrown through a loop due to his absence from the team. When looking back at his decision to hold out, Lamb said it was the worst thing he's ever experienced, and while he's grateful it produced the desired results, he's hoping he never has to undergo that process again in his career.

“Honestly, it was the worst, it was the worst ever,” Lamb said in a video posted on his YouTube channel. “For those who know me, they know how serious I take this football stuff … For me to miss out on the right preparation with my team, my quarterback, my guys, building those bonds off the field, whatever the case may be, I missed out on that … It was a unique situation. That was the first time I ever did that, and I'm praying it's the last. It should be.”

CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys looking to get back on track in 2025

Like many other players on the Cowboys roster, Lamb battled injuries throughout the 2024 season, but he still managed to put together a strong season, even though he was forced to play without Dak Prescott for more than half the year due to his own injury issues. Lamb caught 101 passes for 1,194 yards and six touchdowns, earning him his fourth straight Pro Bowl selection and a spot on the All-Pro Second Team.

Heading into 2025, things are looking better for Lamb. He and Prescott are healthy, he won't be holding out, and the offense has a shiny new weapon, George Pickens, who should help open things up for everyone else on that side of the ball. 2024 was a tough season for everyone in Dallas, but things are on the right track so far, and while that may seem like a given, it certainly wasn't the case for Lamb this time last year.