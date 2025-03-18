The highly anticipated matchup between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall has been generating significant buzz in the MMA community. However, according to Ariel Helwani, Jones is seeking a substantial amount of time to prepare for the fight, requesting six months once the bout is officially confirmed which hinders the opportunity for these two to face off at UFC 317.

🚨Ariel Helwani says he was told Jon Jones wants 6 months to prepare for Tom Aspinall “I was told Jon Jones wants 6 months to prepare from when the fight is locked in” “It feels like the summer, if that’s the goal… its starting to be slip away a bit” (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/vJX5Y1tbFg — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) March 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

Could Jon Jones potentially be stalling?

The highly anticipated fight between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall has been shrouded in uncertainty, with negotiations dragging on for months. One of the key factors contributing to this delay is Jones' apparent reluctance to commit to a fight date without ensuring he has sufficient time to prepare. This situation has led to speculation that Jones might be stalling, potentially to secure better financial terms or to ensure he is in optimal condition for the bout.

Tom Aspinall provides an update on the Jon Jones fight: “What is holding it up right now is [Jon’s] side. That’s the truth of it… Remember what I said… ‘I will retire Jon Jones without even fighting him’.” 🎥 @AspinallMMA #UFC #MMApic.twitter.com/YLkdDSZ3Td — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jones' recent victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 seemed to set the stage for a title unification fight against Aspinall. However, despite Dana White's assurances that the fight will happen this summer, no official date has been announced. Aspinall has expressed frustration over the prolonged negotiations, stating that he is tired of discussing the fight until something official is confirmed.

A Barrier to UFC 317 at International Fight Week

Jon Jones' request for six months to prepare for the fight against Tom Aspinall has thrown a wrench into plans for the bout to take place at International Fight Week, which occurs in late June or early July. This timeline would make it impossible for Jones to fight on the rumored date of June 28th, as UFC 317 is scheduled for that day. Ariel Helwani noted that if Jones insists on a six-month preparation period, the earliest the fight could happen would be September.

This extended preparation time has raised eyebrows, with some questioning whether it is necessary or if it reflects Jones' cautious approach to competition. Jones has historically been meticulous about his training camps, often taking time to ensure he is in peak physical and mental condition. However, this level of preparation could delay the fight beyond the summer, potentially pushing it into the fall or even later.

The delay has significant implications for both fighters. Aspinall, who hasn't competed since July 2024, risks losing momentum and potentially being out of action for over a year if the fight is delayed further. Meanwhile, Jones' insistence on a lengthy preparation period may be seen as a strategic move to ensure he is fully ready for what promises to be a challenging bout against the formidable Aspinall.

The Future of the Heavyweight Division

The uncertainty surrounding the Jones vs. Aspinall fight has broader implications for the heavyweight division. With no clear timeline for the title unification bout, other contenders like Jailton Almeida, Curtis Blaydes, and others are left in limbo, awaiting their own opportunities to compete for the title. The delay also affects the overall momentum of the division, as fans eagerly await a resolution to the championship picture.

Dana White remains optimistic about the fight happening this summer, but the six-month preparation period requested by Jones complicates these plans. If the fight is pushed back, it could lead to a reevaluation of the division's rankings and potentially open up opportunities for other fighters to step into the title picture to take on Tom Aspinall for the interim heavyweight title.

Tom Aspinall says he has a meeting with the UFC brass this week to discuss his next fight 👀🏆#UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/dfQVJd5v9X — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) March 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

The prolonged negotiations for the Jones vs. Aspinall fight, coupled with Jones' request for an extended preparation period, have created a complex situation that may delay the bout beyond the summer. As the MMA world waits for clarity on this highly anticipated matchup, the focus remains on the strategic decisions being made by both fighters and the UFC. Whether Jones' preparation plan is a tactical move or a genuine necessity, it has undoubtedly added another layer of intrigue to this already captivating storyline.