Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje etched his name deeper into UFC history Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena, becoming only the second fighter ever to win the interim lightweight championship twice. The 37-year-old veteran dominated Paddy Pimblett over five rounds, securing a dominant unanimous decision (48-47, 49-46, 49-46) in the UFC 324 main event and positioning himself as the mandatory challenger for reigning champion Ilia Topuria's crown.

For Gaethje, this victory represents a career-defining moment in what could very well be his final push for undisputed gold. Coming off a devastating knockout loss to Max Holloway just over a year ago, “The Highlight” faced genuine questions about whether he still possessed the tools to compete at the championship level. Against Pimblett, a surging contender riding a perfect 7-0 UFC record, Gaethje answered emphatically—delivering the kind of disciplined, calculated performance that once eluded him early in his career.

Justin Gaethje’s getting absolutely lit up with no defense at all

But walked right through them and manages to knock paddy pimblett down Action packed round 1 It’s a matter of who’s chin is going to give first #ufc324 pic.twitter.com/j45r8NLJKV — Kevin Thang (@Skip2MyJays) January 25, 2026

The dominant scorecards underscore Gaethje's command throughout the contest. While Pimblett's wrestling pedigree suggested potential pathways to victory, Gaethje's underrated takedown defense and superior footwork shut down the Englishman's grappling attacks. More significantly, Gaethje's striking output—delivered with his characteristic aggression but tempered by tactical awareness—overwhelmed Pimblett across all five rounds. The American's jab established distance, his kicks punished the body, and his combinations kept Pimblett perpetually backpedaling.

The interim belt is now Gaethje's again. The question now pivots to Ilia Topuria's timeline. The reigning champion is currently on personal leave, creating an intriguing scenario: Does Gaethje defend the interim title, or does the UFC fast-track him directly to an undisputed championship fight? Either way, Saturday proved that at 37 years old, Gaethje remains a legitimate threat in one of the sport's deepest divisions. For a fighter who has tasted defeat at championship level twice before, this interim crown offers something precious—one more shot at history.