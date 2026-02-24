Kamaru Usman thought he had done everything right. He rebuilt his legacy, climbed back into contention, and believed a shot at Islam Makhachev's welterweight title was the logical next step. But “The Nigerian Nightmare” is now speaking out after apparently being bypassed, and he's not hiding his frustration.

In a recent social media leak, Usman made it clear that he is not next in line for a lightweight title shot against Makhachev, and he has no idea why.

“For some reason that fight is not being made,” Usman said.

Kamaru Usman is unsure why he is not fighting Islam Makhachev 🏆🧐 pic.twitter.com/Wp6ee3Rhp0 — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) February 23, 2026

It's a stunning development for a fighter who many believed had quietly positioned himself as one of the most compelling challengers in the division. After his decorated run as one of the greatest welterweights in UFC history, including a dominant stretch as champion, Usman has proved enough in his win over Joaquin Buckley, even during his rough stretch. A showdown with Makhachev, widely considered the pound-for-pound best fighter on the planet, felt inevitable.

Now, that matchup appears to be on hold indefinitely, and Usman isn't getting answers from the UFC brass.

The identity of the challenger to Makhachev remains unclear, but names like Ian Garry and Michael Morales have circulated in recent weeks. Whether the UFC is pursuing a bigger draw or simply favoring a different matchup stylistically, Usman is being left out of the conversation, and he's noticed.

What makes this situation particularly puzzling is Usman's track record. Few fighters in UFC history carry the resume he does, and his credibility as a legitimate title threat at 170 pounds is difficult to dismiss. His wrestling pedigree, elite pressure, and championship experience would make him one of Makhachev's most dangerous opponents on paper.

For now, Usman says he's waiting for communication from the UFC, but patience appears to be wearing thin. Whether this becomes a prolonged public dispute or gets resolved quietly behind the scenes, one thing is certain, “The Nigerian Nightmare” isn't going away quietly.