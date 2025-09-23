UFC Vegas 111, scheduled for November 8, 2025, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, is shaping up to be another exciting night of fights that MMA fans will not want to miss. While Marco Tulio vs. Christian Leroy Duncan is one of the intriguing middleweight matchups confirmed for the card, it is not the headliner, leaving anticipation for the main event announcement. The UFC’s matchmaking for this card brings together rising contenders and established veterans across several divisions, promising a blend of tactical battles and explosive finishes.

Confirmed Bouts for UFC Vegas 111

Marco Tulio vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (Middleweight): Tulio takes on Duncan in a pivotal test for both prospects, as each fighter is working to establish legitimacy in a deeply competitive division. Tulio, known for his determined style, faces off against the unpredictable and athletic Duncan. This clash is likely to have implications for the middleweight rankings, with both looking to capture the spotlight and break into the next tier.

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti (Bantamweight): This key women’s fight pits the seasoned Silva against the surging Cavalcanti. Silva brings a balanced and aggressive presence, while Cavalcanti—undefeated in her pro career—combines striking with a strong grappling base, making this a stylistic chess match at 135 pounds.

Tulio vs. Duncan: Critical Middleweight Showdown

Marco Tulio’s ascent through the middleweight ranks has been marked by technical improvements and unwavering grit. With a professional record that has seen him notch quality wins on the regional scene, Tulio now meets Christian Leroy Duncan, an Englishman recognized for dynamic striking and knockout power. Duncan’s path to the UFC included success on the Cage Warriors circuit, earning him a reputation for flashy finishes and unorthodox attacks.

Stylistically, this fight is as much about mental fortitude as martial skill. Tulio often presses opponents with pressure and precise combinations, while Duncan’s reach and movement allow him to counter or blitz with little warning. Both have delivered impressive stoppages, but Duncan’s unpredictability looms large and could decide the matchup. This fight has “Fight of the Night” potential—fans can expect a high-paced slugfest with momentum shifts and tactical adaptations.

Bantamweight Implications: Silva vs. Cavalcanti

Mayra Bueno Silva remains one of the most dangerous submission artists at bantamweight, capable of threatening with armbars and chokes in any scramble. Her main-event experience brings composure and calculation to this division, as she looks to re-enter the title conversation. On the other side stands Jacqueline Cavalcanti—10-1 as a professional and on the verge of breaking out.

Cavalcanti’s style is methodical yet assertive. Her ability to dictate position and pace means Silva must be prepared to fight both off her back and with her hands. Cavalcanti’s undefeated streak may bring confidence, but Silva’s reputation as a finisher puts pressure on the young prospect to avoid mistakes. This contest will clarify the bantamweight pecking order while potentially producing a standout title challenger for 2026.

Other Bouts to Watch

Austin Bashi faces Jamall Emmers in a high-stakes featherweight bout that pits a surging prospect against a UFC veteran. Bashi’s relentless grappling and emerging submission game clash with Emmers’ experience, striking acumen, and well-rounded skill set, making this a compelling test for both athletes striving for divisional recognition.

Giving these stages to fighters like Tulio, Duncan, Silva, and Cavalcanti reflects UFC’s ongoing commitment to highlight breakout talent in front of the sport’s passionate Las Vegas fanbase. Matchmakers continue to pair fighters who, with a single victory, can shift the narrative of their division.

UFC Vegas 111 fits seamlessly into the sport’s packed fall schedule—squeezed between PPVs and other Fight Night cards—and plays an important role in clarifying the landscape heading into 2026. While marquee names may not headline, cards like this routinely produce breakout stars and future contenders.

As UFC Vegas 111 nears, anticipation will build for more fight announcements and for the event’s main event reveal. With Marco Tulio vs. Christian Duncan and Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti already official, the undercard promises significant divisional stakes and potential for jaw-dropping action. Las Vegas remains the proving ground—from the Apex to the octagon, rising talents look to make their names on one of MMA’s most significant professional stages.