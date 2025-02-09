Quillan Salkilld’s UFC debut couldn’t have gone any better. The Australian lightweight needed just 19 seconds to flatten India’s Anshul Jubli with a devastating right hand, sending the Qudos Bank Arena crowd into a frenzy and setting a blistering tone for UFC 312’s early prelims.

Expand Tweet

Pre-fight analysis centered on Salkilld’s grappling pedigree and Jubli’s striking vulnerabilities. Analysts like projected a methodical, wrestling-heavy approach from Salkilld, who entered as a -625 favorite. Instead, the Perth native unleashed a striking clinic. As the bell rang, Salkilld charged forward, slipping Jubli’s initial jab before landing a clean overhand right. Jubli, dropped immediately and Salkilld added an additional ground strike before the referee called it off, cementing the fastest knockout in UFC lightweight history for 2025.

The Crowd’s Roar and Jubli’s Resilience

The Australian crowd erupted as Salkilld scaled the octagon, roaring in approval for their countryman’s emphatic debut. Jubli, meanwhile, tried to protest the stoppage but ultimately the loss marks his second consecutive knockout defeat, raising questions about his durability after a brutal third-round collapse against Mike Breeden in 2023.

Salkilld’s Contender Series win in September 2024 showcased his grappling dominance (22 takedown attempts, nine completed)117. However, against Jubli, he abandoned the grind in favor of explosive striking. Analysts had noted Jubli’s tendency to fight “flat-footed” and retreat linearly under pressure—a flaw Salkilld exploited ruthlessly. The Aussie’s six-inch reach advantage (75” vs. 69”) allowed him to land the overhand right from a safe distance before closing the gap for the fight-ending right hand.

Implications for the Lightweight Division

At 25 years old, Salkilld (8-1) now boasts seven consecutive wins, five via stoppage. His blend of grappling depth and newfound striking power makes him a compelling prospect in the UFC’s stacked 155-pound division.

For Jubli (7-2), the loss underscores lingering concerns about his cardio and defensive flaws. Despite his “King of Lions” moniker and Road to UFC tournament win in 2023, back-to-back knockout losses could relegate him to preliminary cards until he demonstrates improved resilience.

UFC 312’s early prelims opened with a historic moment, as Salkilld’s knockout shattered the previous UFC lightweight record of 22 seconds (held by Terrance McKinney since 2022). The victory also marks Australia’s fourth consecutive win in UFC Sydney events, further cementing the nation’s reputation as an MMA hotbed.

As Salkilld celebrated with his team, chants of “Aussie! Aussie! Aussie!” echoed through the arena—a fitting tribute to a debut that will be replayed on highlight reels for years to come.

The MMA world will remember UFC 312 as the night Quillan Salkilld announced himself not just as a grappler, but as one of the lightweight division’s most dangerous strikers.