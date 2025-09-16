The main event landscape for UFC Vancouver has taken a dramatic turn. Originally slated to feature the anticipated middleweight clash between Reinier de Ridder and Anthony Hernandez, the card will now be headlined by de Ridder against Brendan Allen on October 18. Hernandez was forced to withdraw due to injury, making way for Allen to step into the spotlight in the biggest UFC main event opportunity of his career.

This new matchup keeps UFC Vancouver alive with high stakes for the division while reshaping the narrative just weeks before fight night. For de Ridder, the chance to prove himself in the UFC remains, while Allen has a chance to rocket his standing in the middleweight rankings with a statement win.

Anthony Hernandez Out, Brendan Allen Steps In

Anthony Hernandez, known by fans as “Fluffy,” issued a heartfelt statement confirming his withdrawal. “As you’ve all probably seen, unfortunately, I’ve had to pull out of my upcoming fight due to injury,” Hernandez wrote on social media. “I want to sincerely apologize to the UFC, to my opponent Reinier de Ridder, and to everyone who was looking forward to this matchup. I also want to thank Brendan Allen for stepping up, it means a lot. To my fans, thank you for always tuning in, supporting me, and riding with me through everything. Right now my focus is on getting healthy so I can come back stronger than ever. When I return, I’ll be ready to make a statement.”

Anthony “Fluffy” Hernandez has released a statement on his Instagram after having to pull out of the #UFCVancouver Main Event vs Reiner de Ridder Wishing Fluffy a speedy recovery #MMA #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/stNJwKexEJ — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) September 16, 2025

Hernandez’s absence is a blow considering the momentum he carried. A four-fight win streak had positioned him as one of the division’s surging threats, and the matchup against de Ridder promised a unique stylistic battle between two lethal grapplers. Yet, the middleweight division is rarely without intrigue. Brendan Allen’s entry ensures Vancouver retains a compelling headliner.

For Allen, this main event slot is a validation of the hard work that’s kept him just inside title contention. Having already shown his versatility and submission prowess with wins over names like André Muniz and Kevin Holland, Allen’s willingness to step in on shorter notice demonstrates both courage and savvy timing. He now has the chance to deliver the defining performance fans and matchmakers have been waiting for.

De Ridder’s UFC Arrival and the Stakes of October 18

Article Continues Below

Reinier de Ridder, a longtime face of ONE Championship, was already carrying significant intrigue into his UFC debut. Known for his BJJ mastery and smothering ground game, his matchup with Hernandez was highly anticipated, but with Hernandez’s injury, some wondered whether his momentum might stall. Instead, Allen’s late arrival adds another wrinkle: de Ridder will now face an opponent that is a complete stylistic matchup, but one that should be exciting for the fans.

De Ridder thrives in imposing his will on the ground, advancing to dominant positions, and searching for finishes. Allen, however, presents defensive savvy in grappling exchanges and enough submission danger to potentially turn de Ridder’s own strengths against him. Where Hernandez might have offered a suffocating pace and pressure grappling, Allen’s more opportunistic style may produce a bout of wild momentum swings, especially if the fight hits the mat.

For Allen, victory could cement him firmly in top-five conversations. Taking out a decorated champion from abroad in a main event would not only pad his resume but also solidify him as a viable contender for the belt in the coming year. For de Ridder, success in Vancouver would silence questions about whether or not he deserves a title shot. With a main event slot and an experienced UFC opponent, he has the chance to prove his skills are transferable against elite opposition.

The stakes become even broader when considering the ripple effects in the division. The middleweight title picture remains fluid, with ongoing talks of potential rematches and rising contenders knocking on the door. All of this sets up October 18 as more than just a patched-together replacement fight. On short notice, UFC Vancouver now delivers a fascinating headliner that could redefine trajectories.

Both men arrive with something to prove: Allen seeks to confirm he belongs in the elite conversations, while de Ridder fights to show his international dominance is not diminished under new lights. With Hernandez’s absence leaving big shoes to fill, the replacement pairing may deliver an even more unpredictable outcome — one that shapes the middleweight division heading into 2026.

UFC Vancouver may have lost one main event, but in Brendan Allen and Reinier de Ridder, fans are gaining a matchup brimming with stakes, intrigue, and the tantalizing possibility of a breakout star emerging.