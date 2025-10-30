ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 110: Steve Garcia versus David Onama continues on the prelims with a fight between Ketlen Vieira and Norma Dumont in the women's bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Vieira-Dumont prediction and pick.

Ketlen Vieira (15-4) bounced back from a tough decision loss to Kayla Harrison by controlling Macy Chiasson for three rounds in May, showcasing her grappling and clinch work. Prior to that, she faced elite competition and went the distance against Raquel Pennington. As she comes into her fight this weekend against Norma Dumont.

Norma Dumont (12-2) rides a strong streak with back-to-back decision victories over Irene Aldana and Germaine de Randamie, showcasing her durability and crisp striking. Dumont controlled both bouts with effective distance management and combinations as she comes into her fight this weekend against Ketlen Vieira.

Here are the UFC Vegas 110 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 110 odds: Ketlen Vieira-Norma Dumont odds

Ketlen Vieira: +145

Norma Dumont: -175

Over 2.5 Rounds: -445

Under 2.5 Rounds: +310

Why Ketlen Vieira will win

Last Fight: (W) Macy Chiasson – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 6 (2 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Ketlen Vieira enters UFC Vegas 110 with a grappling skillset that can frustrate Norma Dumont and control the pace of the fight. Vieira’s recent win over Macy Chiasson highlighted her ability to pressure with clinch work, takedowns, and ground control, all of which can be effective against Dumont’s upright stance and preference for striking exchanges.​

Against top-tier strikers like Holly Holm and Miesha Tate, Vieira showed an ability to adapt, survive on the feet, and utilize her judo background to redirect the fight when needed. Dumont’s recent wins have come by outpointing opponents in stand-up battles, but Vieira has consistently shown the ability to break rhythm, close distance, and put her opponents on the canvas.​

Vieira’s strength in the scrambles and her impressive submission defense also neutralize much of Dumont’s offensive arsenal, forcing the fight into positions where Vieira excels. With championship-level experience and victories over former title challengers, Vieira’s wrestling and top game allow her to maintain control for extended periods.

If Vieira asserts her grappling early, she can exhaust Dumont, sap her power, and secure a decision or late submission, staking her claim as the superior bantamweight this Saturday night.

Why Norma Dumont will win

Last Fight: (W) Irene Aldana – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 2 (2 SUB)

Norma Dumont’s crisp boxing and distance management make her a formidable opponent for Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 110. Coming off gritty decision victories over Irene Aldana and Germaine de Randamie, Dumont’s ability to out-strike and clinically control range has frustrated heavy-handed grapplers and aggressive clinch specialists alike.​

Vieira prefers a grinding, grappling-centric approach, but Dumont’s 71% takedown defense and movement on the feet allow her to keep most of her fights standing. If Dumont can consistently pivot away from clinch attempts and fire straight counters, she can accumulate damage and build a wide lead on the judges’ scorecards.​

Dumont is also one of the division’s toughest athletes, having gone the distance against powerful punchers and top contenders. Her increasing output and ability to stay composed under pressure will force Vieira into uncomfortable striking exchanges, where Dumont’s superior hand speed and accuracy are likely to be decisive factors.​

If Dumont maintains her range and denies Vieira’s takedowns, she can outwork and outland the grappler for three rounds, picking up another UFC win and moving herself closer to title contention this Saturday.​

Final Ketlen Vieira-Norma Dumont prediction & pick

Norma Dumont and Ketlen Vieira enter UFC Vegas 110 with well-matched skill sets, but Dumont’s momentum and superior striking make her a slight favorite. Dumont has won five straight, recently defeating Irene Aldana and Germaine de Randamie with calculated distance management and sharp counters, while her takedown defense continues to impress against grappling threats.​

Vieira’s resume includes victories over elite opponents and her grappling could challenge Dumont early, yet she has alternated wins and losses in her past five bouts and sometimes struggles against high-output strikers. Dumont’s versatility—combining six takedowns against de Randamie, plus 159 significant strikes in her last fight—demonstrates her ability to adapt and exploit weaknesses.​

Expect Dumont to deny most takedowns and keep the fight standing, where her output and hand speed should build a visible advantage as the rounds progress. Vieira is durable and experienced, so a finish is unlikely, but Dumont’s adjustments round-to-round give her the edge in a close contest.

Dumont gets the wins by decision, out-landing Vieira on the feet and earning her place as the next title contender at bantamweight this Saturday.​​

Final Ketlen Vieira-Norma Dumont Prediction & Pick: Norma Dumont (-175), Over 2.5 Rounds (-445)