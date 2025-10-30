ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 110: Steve Garcia versus David Onama continues on the prelims with a fight between Timmy Cuamba and ChangHo Lee in the bantamweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Cuamba-Lee prediction and pick.

Timmy Cuamba (9-3) rebounded from consecutive losses with a spectacular flying knee TKO of Roberto Romero in April, reaffirming his finishing instinct. Earlier, he dropped a unanimous decision to Lucas Almeida in a high-paced contest. Cuamba looks to build on that recent momentum as he comes into his fight this weekend against Chang Ho Lee.

Chang Ho Lee (11-1) enters UFC Vegas 110 on a five-fight win streak, including a dominant second-round TKO over Cortavious Romious in April, where he showcased relentless ground-and-pound. Before that, Lee eked out a split decision over Xiao Long in June 2024. He’s surging as he comes into his fight this weekend against Timmy Cuamba.

Here are the UFC Vegas 110 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 110 odds: Timmy Cuamba-ChangHo Lee odds

Timmy Cuamba: -122

ChangHo Lee: +102

Over 2.5 Rounds: -220

Under 2.5 Rounds: +170

Why Timmy Cuamba will win

Last Fight: (W) Roberto Romero – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 (5 KO/TKO)

Timmy Cuamba’s explosive striking and recent highlight-reel finishes make him a dangerous assignment for Chang Ho Lee at UFC Vegas 110. Cuamba’s flying knee knockout of Roberto Romero displayed both his timing and ability to end fights suddenly, giving him a clear route to victory if he keeps the contest upright.​

While Lee’s ground game and pressure have produced five consecutive victories, Cuamba’s athleticism allows him to scramble, disengage, and reset in the striking department—where he boasts superior hand speed and creativity. Against pressure wrestlers, Cuamba uses lateral movement and feints to find countering opportunities that can swing the momentum.​

Cuamba’s experience against high-paced competitors like Lucas Almeida pays dividends here, as he’s learned to weather early storms and find openings later in fights. Lee sometimes leaves his chin exposed in transition, making him vulnerable to Cuamba’s knees and uppercuts as he closes the distance.​

If Cuamba sets the tempo and denies key takedown attempts, he can frustrate Lee with volume striking and threaten late-fight fireworks. Expect Cuamba to capitalize on these edges, using his finishing ability to secure an emphatic win this Saturday.​

Why ChangHo Lee will win

Last Fight: (W) Cortavious Romious – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (5 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Chang Ho Lee’s relentless wrestle-heavy approach makes him a tough challenge for Timmy Cuamba at UFC Vegas 110. Lee enters with a five-fight win streak and just scored a dominant TKO victory, showcasing his ability to take opponents down and overwhelm them with ground-and-pound pressure.​

Cuamba’s striking is dangerous, but Lee’s ability to close distance and secure takedowns can disrupt his rhythm. By chaining wrestling attacks, Lee forces his opponents to defend rather than build offense, exhausting them physically and mentally over three rounds.​

Lee has proven his durability in close fights, surviving split decisions and outworking opponents late into contests. He’s also adept at controlling position and transitions, keeping opponents off-balance and unable to create the space needed for explosive counter-strikes.​

If Lee sticks to his strengths and avoids extended striking exchanges, he can smother Cuamba’s output and win rounds convincingly on the judges’ cards. Expect Lee’s takedowns, ground control, and cardio to be the difference, allowing him to secure his sixth straight win and continue his rapid rise this Saturday.​

Final Timmy Cuamba-ChangHo Lee prediction & pick

This is one of UFC Vegas 110’s most evenly matched bouts, with both Timmy Cuamba and Chang Ho Lee carrying momentum and strong finishing potential. Cuamba’s highlight-reel flying knee win last time out re-established his threat as a dynamic striker, while Lee’s five-fight win streak and ground dominance make him a tough stylistic puzzle.​​

Lee’s wrestling and heavy top control present the clearest path to victory, especially as Cuamba has shown lapses when pressured on the mat. If Lee can establish his takedowns and keep Cuamba grounded, he’s likely to rack up control time and win rounds, just as he did in his most recent TKO victory.​

Cuamba remains dangerous on the feet with explosive counters and KO ability, but Lee’s physicality and durability should allow him to weather early storms and push a relentless pace. Betting markets and analysts are giving Lee a slight edge based on his recent form, finishing ability, and superior experience.​

Chang Ho Lee wins a competitive decision, controlling Cuamba on the ground and extending his UFC win streak this Saturday.​​

Final Timmy Cuamba-ChangHo Lee Prediction & Pick: ChangHo Lee (+102), Over 2.5 Rounds (-220)