ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 110 continues to roll with the Prelims as we bring you another betting prediction and pick for this upcoming bout in the Women's Strawweight (115) Division. Romania's Alice Ardelean will take on Mexico's Montserrat Ruiz in what should be an exciting bout. Check our UFC odds series for the Ardelean-Ruiz prediction and pick.

Alice Ardelean (10-7) has gone 1-2 since arriving to the UFC in 2024. After dropping losses in her first two appearances, she bounced back more recently with a win over Rayanne dos Santos, earning both fighters a ‘Fight of the Night' bonus. She comes in the betting favorite looking for her first pair of consecutive wins. Ardelean stands 5-foot-3 with a 62-inch reach.

Montserrat Ruiz (10-4) has gone 1-3 in her time with the UFC since 2021. She notched a big win during her debut back in 2021, but has gone 0-3 in the time since, desperate to notch a win sooner rather than later. She'll be billed as the underdog once again with her back effectively against the wall. Ruiz stands five feet tall with a 61-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 110 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 110 Odds: Alice Ardelean-Montserrat Ruiz Odds

Alice Ardelean: -335

Montserrat Ruiz: +280

Over 2.5 rounds: -280

Under 2.5 rounds: +210

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why Alice Ardelean Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Rayanne dos Santos – U DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Alice Ardelean turned in a seriously gritty performance during her back-and-forth fight against Rayanne dos Santos, doing just enough on the feet to earn her the edge on the judges' scorecards. Her toughness was the biggest factor during that fight and after notching her first win in the promotion, she should feel extremely confident heading into this fight as the rightful betting favorite.

Ardelean is comfortable fighting from wherever and doesn't discriminate with finding finishes on the feet or on the ground. She has yet to notch a finish in the UFC as her three bouts have all gone the distance, but this particular pairing against Ruiz could be her best opportunity to notch a finish up to this point. Look for Ardelean to be extremely aggressive in closing the distance and walking her opponent down during this one.

Ardelean's control on the ground should be a common theme throughout this fight as Ruiz has been overpowered in the grappling on numerous occasions in the past. Ardelean also possesses the more-rounded skill set and will be able to have the advantage wherever the fight takes place, so don't at all be surprised if she dominates for three rounds or even find a late finish during to end this bout early.

Article Continues Below

Why Montserrat Ruiz Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Eduarda Moura – TKO (ground-and-pound, R1)

Last 5: 2-3

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 3 SUB

Montserrat Ruiz saw an unfortunate end to her most recent fight, dropping her third-straight via KO/TKO. While she's been getting matched with hungry, young contenders, Ruiz will see a somewhat closer betting line this time around against Ardelean. With three of her wins coming by way of submission, she'll hope to recreate the magic from her UFC debut where she earned a unanimous decision victory.

Ruiz is very capable of throwing damaging strikes on the feet and with three submissions on the ground, she certainly feels comfortable taking the fight to the mat. She's landing and average of two takedowns per fight with an 83% accuracy, so it'll be interesting to see how willing she is to engage her opponent during this one. Landing in top position could be her safest best as she's shown an ability to keep opponents there and land her ground-and-pound.

Ultimately, Ruiz will have to overcome some hurdles in order to get this win, but her toughness and resilience to stay in a fight while hurt keeps her dangerous throughout this one. Expect Ruiz to be most dangerous when she's on the back foot and swinging for the fences while hanging in during the chaotic moments.

Final Alice Ardelean-Montserrat Ruiz Prediction & Pick

The Strawweight Division will be highlighted once again with this upcoming fight featuring two extremely tough-nosed fighters. Alice Ardelean is coming in off her first UFC victory while Montserrat Ruiz is hoping the break a three-fight losing streak. Ardelean is the rightful favorite thanks to her varied striking game and physical advantages in this one.

Montserrat Ruiz hasn't shown us enough to confidently back her during this fight as she's lost her last three inside the distance. She's dangerous at points, but once opponents start landing clean and pressuring her, she tends to retreat and sustain damage.

Ardelean, on the other hand, has to be feeling confident following the first dominant performance of her UFC tenure, so she's in a great position to notch her first finish in the UFC with this matchup.

For our final prediction, we'll roll with Alice Ardelean to get the dominant win. With serious value on the total under in rounds, don't be surprised if she's able to finish this fight quickly.

Final Alice Ardelean-Montserrat Ruiz Prediction & Pick: Alice Ardelean (-335); UNDER 2.5 Rounds (+210)