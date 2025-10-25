The UFC 321 main event between heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and challenger Ciryl Gane ended in frustrating fashion on Saturday night at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, when an inadvertent eye poke forced the bout to be ruled a no-contest in the first round. What was expected to be one of the most explosive heavyweight title fights in recent memory instead concluded prematurely, leaving fans disappointed and both fighters without resolution in their championship clash.​

🚨 OH MY GOD THE FIGHT IS OVER!!!!! CIRYL GANE POKED TOM ASPINALL IN THE EYE AND THE FIGHT IS A NO CONTEST!!!! WHAT A COMPLETE DISASTER #UFC321 pic.twitter.com/zcUR2IzK3p — ACD MMA (@acdmma_) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

The incident occurred approximately three minutes into the opening frame as both heavyweights were finding their rhythm. Aspinall, making the first defense of his undisputed heavyweight title after being promoted from interim champion in June 2025, was looking to extend his remarkable finishing streak that had seen him dispatch his previous three opponents in 73 seconds or less. Gane, attempting to capture UFC gold in his third heavyweight title challenge, was utilizing his trademark footwork and reach advantage when the accidental foul occurred.​

As Gane pressed forward with an open-handed stance, his extended fingers inadvertently made contact with Aspinall's right eye. The British champion immediately turned away, covering his face as referee Marc Goddard called time. The 32-year-old Aspinall dropped to the canvas in visible distress, prompting immediate attention from the cageside physician. Under the Unified Rules of Mixed Martial Arts, fighters who receive an eye poke are allowed up to five minutes to recover, with the ringside doctor confirming whether they can possibly continue.​

🤬 Tom Aspinall went off at the fans who were booing after the fight declared No contest: “What the f**k, why you booing? What am I supposed to do about it, I didn't do the poke. I can't see! Complete bullsh*t, I'm pissed off.” 🎥 @ufc pic.twitter.com/mDD0TPQykK — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) October 25, 2025

Medical Evaluation Determines Aspinall Cannot Continue

The ringside physician spent several minutes examining Aspinall's eye while the capacity crowd at Etihad Arena watched anxiously. After extensive evaluation and testing Aspinall's vision, the doctor determined that the champion could not safely continue the contest. With no malicious intent evident in the foul, and the fight stopped before the completion of two rounds in a scheduled five-round championship bout, referee Jason Herzog had no choice but to wave off the contest and declare it a no-contest.​

🚨 Tom Aspinall has been transported to the hospital after suffering an eye poke at #UFC321 (per @AlexBehunin) pic.twitter.com/PMPUjiCeER — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 25, 2025

According to the Unified Rules, when an accidental foul causes an injury severe enough to stop a bout before two completed rounds in a three-round fight or three completed rounds in a five-round fight, the result must be a no-contest. Had the foul occurred later in the championship rounds with sufficient action completed, the bout could have gone to the scorecards for a technical decision. The timing of this eye poke, however, meant neither fighter would have a win or loss added to their record.​

The frustration was palpable for both competitors. Aspinall, who had waited 15 months between his last defense of the interim title in July 2024 and this undisputed championship defense, saw his first true title defense end without him being able to showcase the devastating finishing ability that has defined his UFC career. The Englishman entered UFC 321 with an impressive 15-3 professional record, including eight UFC victories with seven coming by first-round finish. His average fight time of just over two minutes represented one of the most dominant runs in heavyweight history.​

Article Continues Below

For Gane, the no contest represented yet another heartbreaking near-miss in his pursuit of UFC heavyweight gold. The 35-year-old Frenchman, who holds a 13-2 professional record, previously challenged for the heavyweight title twice—losing to Francis Ngannou via unanimous decision at UFC 270 in January 2022 and suffering a first-round submission defeat to Jon Jones at UFC 285 in March 2023. Gane had won two consecutive fights entering UFC 321, including a decision victory over Alexander Volkov at UFC 310 in December 2024, and appeared to have the technical striking skills necessary to challenge Aspinall's power.​

Eye Pokes Remain Persistent Problem in MMA

This latest high-profile incident adds to a growing list of fights marred by eye poke controversies in mixed martial arts. The UFC has experienced seven fights end in no contest due to eye pokes since 2005, with several recent main events suffering similar fates. Most notably, the welterweight main event between Belal Muhammad and Leon Edwards at UFC Fight Night 187 in March 2021 ended in a no contest after an accidental second-round eye poke left Muhammad unable to continue. More recently, Sean O'Malley versus Pedro Munhoz at UFC 276 in July 2022 was ruled a no contest when Munhoz could not recover from an eye poke, later being diagnosed with a scratched cornea.​

Pedro Munhoz vs. Sean O'Malley was ruled a no contest after an unintentional eye poke at #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/hnk7UsST9Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 3, 2022

In 2022, the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports implemented a rule change giving fighters five minutes to recover from eye pokes, mirroring the recovery time allowed for low blows. Previously, referees had discretion over recovery time, often pressuring fighters to continue quickly or risk having the bout stopped. The new rule provides medical professionals more time to properly evaluate eye injuries, though critics argue it only addresses symptoms rather than the root cause of the problem.​

UFC veterans and MMA legends have increasingly called for more severe consequences for eye pokes, whether intentional or accidental. Jim Miller, the fighter with the most bouts in UFC history, has advocated for automatic disqualifications when fighters cannot continue due to eye pokes, similar to how PRIDE FC handled such fouls. Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has pushed for the adoption of gloves with covered fingertips that prevent fingers from extending straight, while others like Henry Cejudo have called for mandatory point deductions regardless of intent.​

The no contest ruling means Aspinall retains his heavyweight championship, as titles can only change hands via victory or disqualification loss. However, the lack of resolution leaves the division in an awkward position. Dana White and UFC matchmakers will now need to determine whether an immediate rematch is warranted or if both fighters should take different matchups while the heavyweight division sorts itself out. For Aspinall, the inability to defend his title in convincing fashion after such a long layoff represents a missed opportunity to cement his status as the division's dominant force. For Gane, it's another cruel twist in his quest to finally capture UFC gold.​

As the sport continues to grapple with how to prevent and penalize eye pokes, UFC 321 serves as the latest reminder that rule changes and referee discretion alone may not be enough. Until more comprehensive solutions—whether through redesigned gloves, stricter penalties, or enhanced replay review—are implemented, fighters and fans alike will continue to see important bouts decided by accidental fouls rather than skill and determination inside the Octagon. The heavyweight division, and the sport of MMA as a whole, deserves better than to have championship fights end in such unsatisfying fashion.​