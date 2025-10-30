ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Vegas 110 Prelims continue to roll as we're set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for this next bout taking place in the Middleweight (185) Division. Florida's Sedriques Dumas will take on Wisconsin's Donte Johnson in a brawl you won't want to miss! Check our UFC odds series for the Dumas-Johnson prediction and pick.

Sedriques Dumas (10-3) has gone 3-3-0-1 through his first two years with the UFC. His last fight ended in a ‘No Contest' against Zach Reese when Dumas suffered an inadvertent groin strike and was unable to continue. He'll look to bounce back with a more definitive performance in this one. Dumas stands 6-foot-2 with a 79-inch reach.

Donte Johnson (6-0) will make his promotional debut on Saturday following an August 2025 contract-win on Dana White's Contender Series. He made a massive impression with the first-round knockout and is the betting favorite in this fight as an already highly-touted prospect with tons of potential. Johnson stands six feet tall with a 77-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 110 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 110 Odds: Sedriques Dumas-Donte Johnson Odds

Sedriques Dumas: +280

Donte Johnson: -355

Over 1.5 rounds: +180

Under 1.5 rounds: -238

Why Sedriques Dumas Will Win

Last Fight: (NC) Zach Reese – No Contest (groin strike, R1)

Last 5: 2-2-0-1

Finishes: 4 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Sedriques Dumas was unfortunately unable to continue following an accidental groin strike in his last fight, so he'll be motivated to come out and put a better showing together here. He should feel disrespected by the betting line as he was in a similar position as Johnson when making his own debut. Given his experience and chance to see different looks at this level, don't sleep on Dumas as a live underdog throughout this fight.

Dumas does a solid job of using his 79-inch reach as an advantage in keeping the lead hand extended and gauging the reach. He lunges forward with damaging shots and while he's yet to finish a fight in the UFC, he's certainly shown capability to significantly hurt his opponents. During this fight, precision may have to be his biggest focus as he's currently landing 44% of significant strikes, a number that will have to be higher against Johnson.

Still, Dumas has also shown a willingness to fight on the ground and won't be deterred by the debuting fighter in the slightest. His striking defense has been solid up to this point at 56% and his takedown defense isn't bad at 40%. If Dumas is able to come in top physical shape with a defined game plan, he should have a chance as the underdog.

Why Donte Johnson Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Darlon Abbey – TKO (punches, R1)

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 6 KO/TKO

Donte Johnson makes his promotional debut just two months after earning a contract with a first-round knockout on Dana White's Contender Series. He was originally slated to fight Nick Klein, but a late withdrawal forced his new opponent. Still, the goal remains the same for Johnson in ending this fight early with another emphatic knockout. He also has yet to make it out of the first round in his six pro fights, so expect a frantic start from the debuting Johnson.

Johnson walks his opponents down with reckless abandon, slipping and ripping punches while absorbing most of the shots coming back his way. While he's been able to end everything inside the first five minutes, there have to be questions regarding his stamina and performance when pushed past the first round. Furthermore, his opponents up to this point share a combined record of 20-26, so the competition hasn't necessary been at the UFC level.

Still, Donte Johnson will look to be a dominant force the only way he knows how and will have the advantage through the first round. As long as he's able to withstand the initial offense from Dumas, the punches shouldn't deter him from walking his opponent down and chasing this finish.

Final Sedriques Dumas-Donte Johnson Prediction & Pick

This is a very interesting fight given the relative inexperience of Donte Johnson as the heavy betting favorite here. Sedriques Dumas should be motivated in returning from his last performance and has faced the much better competition up to this point. While Johnson has been a Round-1 knockout machine, it'll be interesting to see how he fares if Dumas is able to push him past the first five minutes.

If he's able to do so, it may be worth it to look at Dumas' live betting line if he's able to survive the first round. Donte Johnson will have the knockout upside throughout the fight, but we're curious to see if he starts to waver later on. In fighting his toughest opponent to-date, I expect this fight's total rounds to go over.

Final Sedriques Dumas-Donte Johnson Prediction & Pick: Donte Johnson (-355); OVER 1.5 Rounds (+180)