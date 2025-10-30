ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 110: Steve Garcia versus David Onama continues on the prelims with a fight between Cody Durden and Allan Nascimento in the flyweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Durden-Nascimento prediction and pick.

Cody Durden (17-8-1) comes into UFC Vegas 110 looking to rebound after two recent losses, including a second-round KO defeat to Jose Ochoa and a unanimous decision loss to Joshua Van. Despite the setbacks, Durden’s wrestling and relentless pace remain his strengths as he comes into his fight this weekend against Allan Nascimento.

Allan Nascimento (21-6) comes into UFC Vegas 110 on a two-fight win streak, most recently defeating Jafel Filho by unanimous decision in May with clinical grappling and cage control. Before that, he submitted Carlos Hernandez in the first round. Nascimento looks sharp as he comes into his fight this weekend against Cody Durden.​

Here are the UFC Vegas 110 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 110 odds: Cody Durden-Allan Nascimento odds

Cody Durden: +220

Allan Nascimento: -270

Over 2.5 Rounds: -120

Under 2.5 Rounds: -110

Why Cody Durden will win

Last Fight: (L) Jose Ochoa – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 1-4

Finishes: 12 (6 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Cody Durden’s relentless wrestling and aggressive top game give him a clear path to victory against Allan Nascimento at UFC Vegas 110. Durden’s best performances have come when he dictates the pace, Chains takedown attempts together, and grinds opponents with suffocating control, forcing them to fight where he’s most comfortable.​

Nascimento’s slick grappling off his back is a threat, but Durden’s positional awareness and ground-and-pound can stifle submission attempts and wear down the Brazilian over three rounds. If Durden can keep striking exchanges short and avoid extended scrambles, he can accumulate control time and points with relentless pressure.​

Durden’s experience in high-paced battles, along with his cardio and grit, are advantages that’ll be pivotal in the later rounds—especially against opponents hoping to slow the fight down or work methodically for submissions. He’s shown the ability to bounce back from adversity, making him dangerous in close, grinding contests.​

If Durden executes his wrestling-first game plan and suppresses Nascimento’s creative ground game, expect him to edge out a hard-fought decision victory this Saturday, reestablishing his position in the flyweight division.​ He's been in similar spots in the past and this fight will be no different for the veteran.

Why Allan Nascimento will win

Last Fight: (W) Jafel Filho- DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 16 (1 KO/TKO/15 SUB)

Allan Nascimento enters UFC Vegas 110 in top form, riding a two-fight win streak and demonstrating elite grappling and submission skills. His recent unanimous decision over Jafel Filho showcased his ability to control scrambles, threaten with back takes, and capitalize on opponents’ mistakes, making him a stylistic nightmare for traditional wrestlers like Cody Durden.​

Durden thrives when in top position, but Nascimento’s dangerous guard and nonstop attacks off his back offer constant submission threats. In past fights, Nascimento has proven he can transition rapidly, snatch necks during takedown sequences, and reverse position when pressured, forcing opponents to defend rather than attack.​

Nascimento’s cardio and comfort in high-paced grappling exchanges further separate him from most divisional peers. If he forces Durden into scrambles or entices him into risky takedowns, Nascimento can exploit any lapse in concentration for sweeps or fight-ending submissions.​

Expect Nascimento to welcome the wrestling-heavy approach, punish Durden’s entries, and pursue submissions relentlessly. His superior jiujitsu and creativity give him the edge—look for Nascimento to secure a late finish or a clear decision on the scorecards this Saturday.​

Final Cody Durden-Allan Nascimento prediction & pick

Allan Nascimento and Cody Durden promise a clash of styles at UFC Vegas 110, with Nascimento carrying momentum and elite submission skills, and Durden’s relentless wrestling always a factor. Nascimento’s two-fight win streak and 10 career submissions set up a clear game plan: entice Durden into grappling exchanges and hunt for finishes.​

Durden’s path involves chaining takedowns, grinding out top position, and accumulating control time while staying alert for Nascimento’s aggressive guard. However, Durden accepted this bout on short notice and has struggled to defend submissions in the past—having lost three of his last four defeats by stoppage.​

Analysts predict a fast-paced bout unlikely to go the distance, with Nascimento the mild favorite due to his recent form, skill set, and finishing capability. Durden’s kill-or-be-killed approach makes him dangerous early, but he’ll need to avoid extended ground exchanges to have success.​

Nascimento capitalizes on Durden’s mistakes, catches a late submission, and continues his ascent up the division with a statement victory this Saturday.​

Final Cody Durden-Allan Nascimento Prediction & Pick: Allan Nascimento (-270), Under 2.5 Rounds (-110)