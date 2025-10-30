ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Vegas 110 Main Cards continues in the Welterweight (170) Division as we bring you another betting prediction and pick. Philly's own Jeremiah Wells will take on Zimbabwe's Themba Gorimbo in what's set to be a competitive scrap. Check our UFC odds series for the Wells-Gorimbo prediction and pick.

Jeremiah Wells (12-4-1) has gone 4-2 under the UFC since joining the roster in 2021. He's dropped his last two bout and has yet to fight in 2025 thanks to two cancelled fights and an injury stint, so he'll be looking to pick up where he left off in getting back to work. Wells stands 5-foot-9 with a 74-inch reach.

Themba Gorimbo (14-5) has posted a 4-2 record in the UFC since 2023. After stringing together four consecutive victories (3 DEC, 1 TKO), Gorimbo dropped his last fight against Vicente Luque. Now, he'll look to bounce back and get back in the win column as the betting favorite in this matchup. Gorimbo stands 6-foot-1 with a 77-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 110 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 110 Odds: Jeremiah Wells-Themba Gorimbo Odds

Jeremiah Wells: +114

Themba Gorimbo: -135

Over 2.5 rounds: -120

Under 2.5 rounds: -110

Why Jeremiah Wells Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Max Griffin – S DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 4 SUB

Jeremiah Wells saw a tough decision during his last outing, failing to secure a UFC win since April 2023. After his most recent loss, Wells had to withdraw from two fights due to supposed neck injuries. However, he looks to be in great shape ahead of this fight and he's intent on feeling his best ever in speaking to media. With the betting line near even, Jeremiah Wells is certainly in a great spot to win this fight and get back on track.

Wells is solid from everywhere, but he really shines in the wrestling and controlling opponents with his grappling. He doesn't allow much space on the ground from top position and does a great job dragging opponents down along the fence. However, with a recent neck injury he's been dealing with, it'll be interesting to see how willing he is to dip his head and shoot for takedowns.

Nevertheless, pace and pressure will be the game plan for Wells as he excels from a cardio standpoint. Gorimbo has notably been shaky with his cardio in the past, so don't at all be surprised if Wells is able to turn the tide later in this fight.

Why Themba Gorimbo Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Vicente Luque – SUB (anaconda choke, R1)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 2 KO/TKO, 6 SUB

After climbing through the welterweight rankings in furious fashion, Gorimbo was stopped by Vicente Luque during his last bout. Gorimbo, typically very sound with his jiu jitsu, fell to an anaconda choke after getting caught in a bad spot. Assuming he's learned a lesson, Gorimbo should be defensively-minded when facing the potential grappling of Jeremiah Wells. Either way, he should be the better athlete and able to scramble out or into positions when necessary.

Themba Gorimbo should also have a striking advantage over Wells with his slight height and reach advantage. Gorimbo is landing 3.15 strikes per minute to Wells' 2.41 while also being extremely accurate, landing 61% of his significant strikes. If Gorimbo is able to remain patient, Wells should provide a rather easy target he's able to hit with combinations repeatedly.

As far as we're concerned, this should be Gorimbo's fight to lose as the more active striker and grappler. He's the more talented fighter in terms of raw skills and he's been much more active than his opponent in fight time.

Final Jeremiah Wells-Themba Gorimbo Prediction & Pick

This is another great fight added to the Main Card as both men will be hungry to bounce back after recent losses. Jeremiah Wells may be hungrier than ever coming in off an extended layoff, so he'll be looking to pressure Gorimbo from the very start of this fight.

Gorimbo, however, has been much more active against UFC competition recently and has more ways to win this fight in general. He's the faster striker and has the bigger upside the finish the fight via submission, so expect him to be a constant threat throughout this fight. The only real path to victory for Wells here is to hang on in the wrestling and hope he can tire Gorimbo out in the later rounds.

For our final pick, we'll roll with Themba Gorimbo as the short favorite. In all honesty, the betting lines should be a bit further apart in this one as Gorimbo has several clear advantages in a fight that should be his to lose.

Final Jeremiah Wells-Themba Gorimbo Prediction & Pick: Themba Gorimbo (-135)