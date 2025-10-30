ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 110: Steve Garcia versus David Onama continues on the prelims with a fight between Charles Radtke and Daniel Frunza in the Welterweight Division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Radtke-Frunza prediction and pick.

Charlie Radtke (10-5) comes into UFC Vegas 110 after a tough second-round KO loss to Mike Malott in May, but previously scored a fast TKO win over Matthew Semelsberger in November. Known for aggressive striking and finishing ability, Radtke looks to rebound as he comes into his fight this weekend against Daniel Frunza.

Daniel Frunza (9-3) suffered a doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Rhys McKee in April, showing grit despite being dropped multiple times in a wild first round. Before that, Frunza scored back-to-back knockouts over Vadym Kutsyi and Haris Talundžić. He aims for a bounce-back performance as he comes into his fight this weekend against Charles Radtke.​

Here are the UFC Vegas 110 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 110 odds: Charles Radtke-Daniel Frunza odds

Charles Radtke: -155

Daniel Frunza: +130

Over 1.5 Rounds: -140

Under 1.5 Rounds: +110

Why Charles Radtke will win

Last Fight: (L) Mike Malott – KO/TKO R2

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 7 (5 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Charles Radtke’s aggressive striking and tenacity make him a dangerous threat for Daniel Frunza at UFC Vegas 110. Despite a tough KO loss to Mike Malott, Radtke’s previous TKO win over Matthew Semelsberger showcased his ability to capitalize on openings and break opponents with pressure from the opening bell.​

Facing Frunza, who was stopped by doctor’s intervention against Rhys McKee after absorbing heavy damage, Radtke’s relentless forward movement and power could prove decisive. He’s accustomed to chaotic exchanges—Frunza’s willingness to trade in the pocket leaves him open to Radtke’s best weapons, especially his straight right and uppercuts.​

Radtke’s experience and toughness allow him to endure early adversity, continually pressing forward until an opportunity presents itself. Against fighters with knockout power, he has proven he can stay patient and adapt mid-fight, paving the way for late finishes or dominant rounds as his opponents slow down.​

If Radtke pushes the pace and refuses to let Frunza settle, he can overwhelm him both physically and mentally, leading to a stoppage or clear decision win. Expect Radtke’s pressure and finishing ability to be the difference on Saturday night.​

Why Daniel Frunza will win

Last Fight: (L) Rhys McKee – KO/TKO R1

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 8 (8 KO/TKO)

Daniel Frunza brings a dangerous puncher’s chance and proven knockout power to UFC Vegas 110, making him a live underdog against Charles Radtke. Despite a recent doctor’s stoppage loss, Frunza bounced back from adversity before, scoring back-to-back knockouts—including a finish of Haris Talundžić that showcased crisp counter-striking and accuracy.​

Radtke’s pressure is a known quantity, but Frunza has demonstrated poise in firefights, often drawing opponents into wild exchanges and finding the perfect shot. Against aggressive strikers, Frunza uses intelligent movement and timing to land decisive counters, making it risky for Radtke to charge forward without nuance.​

Frunza’s experience against heavy-handed competition has sharpened his defensive skills, allowing him to weather storms and find knockout opportunities late in fights. If he can force Radtke into brawling and negate the American’s forward momentum, Frunza’s power could turn the fight at any moment.​

Expect Frunza to keep the early rounds close and hunt for finishing opportunities in scrambles and exchanges. His knockout potential and resilience position him for a statement victory this Saturday, proving he belongs at the UFC level.​

Final Charles Radtke-Daniel Frunza prediction & pick

Charles Radtke and Daniel Frunza meet at UFC Vegas 110 each looking to rebound after recent stoppage losses, making this a high-stakes battle for momentum. Radtke’s aggressive style produced knockouts in three of his four UFC appearances; his pressure and power are reliable tools against opponents with durability questions like Frunza.​

Frunza’s defensive lapses—exposed in a doctor’s stoppage loss—leave him vulnerable to heavy hitters in the early going. While Frunza has finishing ability, he’s less proven at the UFC level and has shown struggles against swarming attackers similar to Radtke, who finished tough veterans in under a round.​

Radtke’s experience, tenacity, and success against better competition give him the edge in chaotic exchanges, where his volume and physicality can break opponents mentally and physically. If he can set the pace early, Radtke is likely to find an opening for another stoppage win—especially if Frunza tries to engage in the pocket.

Charles Radtke secures a second-round TKO after a fast start, using pressure and shot selection to overwhelm Frunza and reassert his status in the welterweight division this Saturday.​

Final Charles Radtke-Daniel Frunza Prediction & Pick: Charles Radtke (-155), Under 1.5 Rounds (+110)