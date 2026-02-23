The UFC has its April 25 main event, pairing Philadelphia’s Sean Brady with the surging Joaquin Buckley in a five-round welterweight clash at UFC Vegas 116. The matchup is a clean style contrast, Brady’s suffocating top game and grappling pressure against Buckley’s explosive entries, sharp counters, and one-shot finishing power. For both men, this is the kind of booking that turns a good run into a statement.

Brady, long viewed as a contender-level grappler, does his best work once he forces opponents to defend chains, jab to level change, body lock to trip, then relentless pressure from half guard. When he’s on rhythm, rounds disappear under control time and steady damage. The question is whether he can consistently get Buckley’s hips pinned and keep him there for 25 minutes, because Buckley’s scrambles have improved dramatically since his move to 170.

Buckley brings the kind of athletic violence that can change a fight in a blink. He’s dangerous in open space, and he punishes predictable shots with uppercuts and knees, especially when opponents shoot from too far out. If Brady can’t win the early wrestling exchanges, he may find himself stuck in a striking match where Buckley’s speed and torque take over. Still, Buckley has to prove he can stay disciplined when the clinch gets grinding, and not burn energy trying to muscle out of positions he can’t.

With the UFC’s 2026 schedule tightening, this headliner feels like a clear fork in the welterweight road. A Brady win puts him right back into the contender conversation and signals he can handle elite athletes without giving away minutes. A Buckley win, meanwhile, would validate his climb at 170 and hand him the biggest name on his resume.

The rest of the UFC Vegas 116 lineup should come into focus in the weeks ahead, but the main event already sets the tone for a card built on urgency. Expect Brady to chase early takedowns to bank rounds, and expect Buckley to make every break in contact count. If the fight stays standing past Round 2, the momentum could swing fast in a hurry.

