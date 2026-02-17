Norma Dumont isn't waiting around for the UFC bantamweight division to sort itself out. The surging contender has secured her next opportunity to prove she deserves a title shot, booking a high-stakes clash against fellow streaker Yana Santos at UFC Fight Night on April 25.

Both fighters confirmed the matchup on social media following an initial report from Ag Fight, though the promotion has yet to announce a location or venue for the event. The bout pairs two of the division's hottest fighters, with Dumont riding a six-fight winning streak against Santos' three-fight surge.

BREAKING! UFC encaminha Norma Dumont vs Yana Santos para o dia 25 de abril. As equipes aceitaram verbalmente o duelo e aguardam a chegada do contrato. pic.twitter.com/yrjTj7Ypjm — Ag. Fight (@AgFight) February 16, 2026

Dumont's path to championship gold hit an unexpected roadblock when the highly anticipated UFC 324 bantamweight title fight between champion Kayla Harrison and former queen Amanda Nunes was scrapped. Harrison withdrew from the bout after suffering a neck injury that required surgery, leaving Dumont's plans in limbo.

The Brazilian contender, who sports an impressive 13-2 overall record with a 9-2 mark inside the Octagon, made her frustrations clear in a recent interview with MMA Junkie. Dumont had been positioning herself as the logical next challenger for whoever emerged victorious from the Harrison-Nunes showdown, but the cancellation forced her to recalibrate her strategy.

Rather than sit idle and wait for the division's title picture to clarify, Dumont chose to stay active, a decision that could ultimately strengthen her case for a championship opportunity.

Santos presents a legitimate test for Dumont's title credentials. The veteran has been on a tear of her own, collecting three consecutive victories over quality opposition. Her recent resume includes wins over Chelsea Chandler, former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, and a dominant performance against Macy Chiasson at UFC 320 last October.

At 17-8 overall and 7-5 in the UFC, Santos has proven herself a durable competitor capable of derailing even the most promising contenders. Her experience and current momentum make her a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division.

This matchup carries significant weight for the bantamweight landscape. A seventh consecutive victory for Dumont would make it nearly impossible for UFC matchmakers to overlook her title credentials, regardless of how the Harrison situation resolves. Meanwhile, a fourth straight win for Santos would vault her into serious contention herself.

With the division's championship picture clouded by injury and uncertainty, Dumont and Santos are taking matters into their own hands. The April showdown should provide clarity on who truly deserves the next crack at bantamweight gold once the title situation stabilizes.