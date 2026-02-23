The Brazilian heavyweight powerhouse, who built a reputation inside the Octagon as one of the most suffocating grapplers in the division, has signed a four-fight deal with the Absolute Championship Akhmat (ACA), passing on a crowded field of suitors that included some of the most recognizable names and platforms in combat sports today.

According to MMA Fighting, Almeida fielded serious interest from several promotions following his departure from the UFC, including PFL, RIZIN, KSW, and OKTAGON — organizations that collectively represent a massive global footprint in the sport. Any one of those deals would have kept “Malhadinho” in the spotlight and in front of a wide international audience.

🚨 Jailton Almeida passed on multiple offers after his UFC departure, including an offer to fight Junior Dos Santos on Netflix for @MostVpromotions on May 16th but would instead sign a 4-fight deal with ACA. Almeida had spoke with multiple other promotions as well: ✅ PFL

✅… pic.twitter.com/OlJWxx8v3g — COMBAT SPORTS TODAY (@CSTodayNews) February 22, 2026

Perhaps the most eye-catching offer he declined, however, was a chance to fight former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior Dos Santos on Netflix through MostV Promotions on May 16th. That fight would have been a marquee event, putting Almeida against a legend of the heavyweight division in front of a massive streaming audience, the kind of exposure most fighters outside the UFC can only dream about.

Instead, Almeida chose ACA.

The move signals a clear strategic decision. ACA has steadily positioned itself as one of the most competitive promotions outside of the UFC and PFL landscape, boasting a deep roster and a strong presence in Eastern Europe and beyond. For Almeida, a four-fight deal provides stability and a clear path to reestablishing himself as an elite-level heavyweight with championship ambitions.

At just 32 years old, Almeida still has his best years ahead of him. His UFC run showed flashes of brilliance; he went 8-3 inside the Octagon, but the promotion ultimately moved on. Now, with a fresh start and a loaded field of potential opponents waiting in ACA, Almeida has an opportunity to remind the world exactly why he was once considered a future heavyweight contender.

The JDS fight on Netflix would have been must-watch television. But Almeida is clearly betting on himself long-term, and ACA may just be the stage where he rebuilds his legend one dominant performance at a time.