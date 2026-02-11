The UFC continues to build its April fight slate as bantamweight contender John Castaneda has been booked to face Mark Vologdin at UFC Vegas 116 on April 18th, according to a report first broken by Frontkick Online. The matchup adds another intriguing bantamweight bout to the UFC Apex card in Las Vegas.

Castaneda, known for his aggressive striking style and willingness to engage in firefights, enters this contest looking to build momentum in the crowded 135-pound division. The Mexican-American fighter has built a reputation as a fan-favorite action fighter who consistently delivers entertaining performances inside the octagon. His boxing-heavy approach and durable chin have made him a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division, and he'll look to showcase those skills against the rising Vologdin.

Mark Vologdin represents an interesting challenge for Castaneda, as the matchup will test both fighters' abilities to impose their game plans. Details about Vologdin's recent form and fighting style will be crucial in determining how this bantamweight clash plays out when the cage door closes at the UFC Apex.

FIGHT OF THE YEAR CONTENDER! Adrian Martinetti vs Mark Vologdin #DWCS pic.twitter.com/ZF4CYXJKvA — SleeperKO (@SleeperKO) October 8, 2025

For Castaneda, this represents another chance to climb the bantamweight rankings and potentially edge closer to title contention. The division remains one of the most competitive in the UFC, making every victory crucial for fighters looking to separate themselves from the pack. Meanwhile, Vologdin will aim to prove he belongs among the division's best by defeating a recognized name.

As more fights are confirmed for UFC Vegas 116, this bantamweight bout serves as an early anchor for what promises to be another exciting night of fights at the Apex. Combat sports fans can expect the trademark intensity that both fighters bring, with the potential for highlight-reel finishes always present when Castañeda steps into the cage.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Vegas 116

Bantamweight: John Castañeda vs. Mark Vologdin

Additional bouts for UFC Vegas 116 have not yet been officially announced.