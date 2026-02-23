Khamzat Chimaev has never been shy about his ambitions, but UFC President Dana White is making it clear that the middleweight champion will need to earn any conversation about a division jump, and earn it the hard way.

Reports surfaced this week suggesting “Borz” had expressed interest in moving up to 205 pounds to chase light heavyweight gold, a move that would make him one of the most dangerous two-division threats in UFC history.

205 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 21, 2026

But White quickly threw cold water on those aspirations, and his message couldn't have been more direct.

🚨 Dana White says he'd rather see Khamzat Chimaev stay at middleweight and defend his title: “I'd like to see him defend his title before he talks about jumping around. You're gonna keep going up in weight divisions without defending?” pic.twitter.com/SKQd9JV7IO — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 22, 2026

“I'd like to see him defend his title before he talks about jumping around,” White said. “You're gonna keep going up in weight divisions without defending?”

It's a fair point and a sharp one. Chimaev's meteoric rise through the UFC ranks has been nothing short of extraordinary, but with a middleweight championship belt now around his waist, White clearly believes the 185-pound division deserves his full and undivided attention before any superstar matchups at light heavyweight enter the conversation.

The light heavyweight division is no place for a casual visit, either. With top contenders clawing for position and a title picture that remains fiercely competitive, Chimaev would be walking into one of the deepest talent pools in the sport. That kind of move demands preparation, commitment, and, in White's eyes, a proven track record as a defending champion.

Chimaev's case for himself is understandable. The Chechen-born Swede has looked dominant at every weight class he's competed in, and his physical frame has long fueled speculation that he could thrive at 205 pounds. When you've steamrolled everyone put in front of you, why wouldn't you set your sights higher?

But the business of combat sports doesn't always bend to fighter ambition, and White has never been one to let hype outpace reality. The UFC's middleweight division is hungry for a dominant champion who sticks around, and right now, Chimaev is expected to be exactly that.

Whether “Borz” accepts that mandate or continues pushing for bigger stages, one thing is certain, Dana White is calling the shots, and right now, those shots are being fired squarely at keeping Khamzat Chimaev exactly where he is.