Sean Strickland never backs down from bold claims, and his latest statement might be his most controversial yet. The former UFC middleweight champion has declared himself the sole fighter in the 185-pound division capable of defeating the surging Khamzat Chimaev.

Sean Strickland says he is the only fighter at middleweight who could beat Khamzat 😳 “That’d be a big fight. I think I’m probably the only one that could beat Chimaev. I honestly think Fluffy is a better wrestler than Chimaev.” pic.twitter.com/OCICZWrMQt — MMA UNCENSORED (@MMAUNCENSORED1) February 13, 2026

“That'd be a big fight. I think I'm probably the only one that could beat Chimaev,” Strickland stated with his trademark bluntness, dismissing the entire middleweight roster in one fell swoop.

But Strickland didn't stop there. In a surprising twist, he suggested that fellow middleweight contender “Fluffy” Hernandez possesses superior wrestling credentials compared to Chimaev, long considered one of the division's most dominant grapplers.

“I honestly think Fluffy is a better wrestler than Chimaev,” Strickland added, challenging the narrative that has followed the Chechen-born fighter throughout his UFC career.

So here's Fluffy Hernandez dragging Roman Dolidze across the octagon trying to pop his head off 😩 absolutely mad that this hasn't been nominated for Submission of the Year 😭 pic.twitter.com/bcOl6PVxEc — RedWolf🐺 (@RedWolfMMA) December 17, 2025

This potential clash represents a fascinating stylistic puzzle. Strickland's volume striking and granite chin have proven effective against elite competition, including his shocking upset over Israel Adesanya. His relentless forward pressure and cardio could theoretically neutralize Chimaev's explosive wrestling-based attacks over five rounds.

Chimaev, meanwhile, has demolished nearly every opponent placed in front of him, combining suffocating wrestling with improving striking. His recent performances have cemented his status as a legitimate title threat, though questions about his cardio in extended fights remain unanswered.

Strickland's confidence isn't entirely unfounded. His defensive wrestling has improved dramatically, and his ability to maintain output over championship distance could exploit potential weaknesses in Chimaev's game. The former champion's iron will and refusal to be broken mentally might be exactly what's needed against an intimidating force like Chimaev.

However, dismissing the entire division raises eyebrows. Current champion Dricus Du Plessis, Robert Whittaker, and other top contenders have proven themselves against world-class competition. Strickland's claim positions him as either supremely confident or delightfully delusional — perhaps both.

The UFC matchmakers are undoubtedly paying attention. A Strickland-Chimaev bout would generate significant interest and answer crucial questions about both fighters' championship trajectories. With Chimaev eyeing a title shot and Strickland looking to reclaim his throne if he is able to get through Anthony Hernandez next weekend, this matchup makes sense on multiple levels.

Whether Strickland can back up his words remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: he's never afraid to paint a target on his back. In a division lacking clear contenders, his willingness to face the boogeyman might be exactly what fans — and the UFC — need.