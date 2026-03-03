The bantamweight division just got a little more interesting. A compelling matchup between Montel Jackson and Raoni Barcelos has been confirmed for UFC Vegas 116, scheduled for April 25th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, per MMA Fighting. The booking pits two seasoned veterans against each other in what should be a technical, high-stakes showdown with serious divisional implications.

🚨 Montel Jackson vs. Raoni Barcelos is set for UFC Vegas 116 on April 25th, per @MMAFighting. pic.twitter.com/PSZgUbrTld — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) March 2, 2026

Montel “Quik” Jackson has been one of the more underappreciated fighters in the 135-pound weight class for years. A former Division I wrestler with elite grappling credentials, Jackson has steadily developed into a well-rounded competitor with legitimate finishing ability. He's the kind of fighter who doesn't always get the spotlight but consistently delivers when the cage door closes. Coming into this fight, Jackson will be looking to string together a statement win that pushes him further up the divisional ladder.

Standing across from him will be Raoni Barcelos, a Brazilian veteran who has quietly put together one of the more impressive resumes in the bantamweight division. Barcelos is a dynamic, high-volume striker with a relentless pace that can wear down opponents across three rounds. He's the type of fighter who makes every single fight entertaining, and his resilience has been tested and proven multiple times throughout his UFC tenure.

The stylistic contrast here is what makes this matchup so intriguing. Jackson will likely look to control the fight with his long-range attacks and limit the damage Barcelos can do on the feet, while Barcelos will want to get in the pocket to negate the huge height and reach advantage Jackson has and potentially drag him into deep waters where Jackson is known to have a bit of a cardio issue. Whoever can impose their game plan early will likely have the edge.

UFC Vegas 116 is shaping up to be a strong card for fight fans, and this bantamweight clash is a welcome addition to the lineup.

Confirmed Fights for UFC Vegas 116 – April 25th