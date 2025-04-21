The UFC has always been about more than just the fights inside the Octagon. The spectacle, the anticipation, and the energy of a fighter’s walkout can set the tone for an entire event, electrifying the crowd and creating moments that live on long after the final bell. Recently, the UFC named their top five greatest walkouts of all time, and each one tells a unique story of passion, pride, and unforgettable atmosphere. Let’s break down each legendary entrance and relive the magic with the original walkout videos.

The Korean Zombie (UFC Singapore)

Few walkouts have ever matched the emotional resonance of Chan Sung Jung’s final entrance at UFC Singapore. Known to fans as “The Korean Zombie,” Jung’s walkouts have always been iconic, set to The Cranberries’ haunting hit “Zombie.” But on August 26, 2023, the moment transcended the sport. As the arena lights dimmed and the opening chords echoed, fans in Singapore and around the world knew they were witnessing something special.

The entire crowd joined in, singing along and paying tribute to a fighter whose career has been defined by heart, resilience, and unforgettable battles. The walkout was not just a prelude to a fight—it was a celebration of a legacy, and a fitting sendoff for one of MMA’s most beloved warriors.

The Korean Zombie's last UFC walkout 🙌 Absolute chills man 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/yFKMEMlAqh — Rakesh🍥 (@rakeshkarki_) August 27, 2023

Darren Till (UFC Liverpool)

Darren Till’s walkout at UFC Liverpool in 2018 is the stuff of legend. Returning to his hometown, Till chose Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” as his entrance music—a song already beloved by British sports fans. What followed was pure magic: the entire Echo Arena erupted, singing every word in unison, creating a spine-tingling atmosphere that left even seasoned UFC commentators in awe.

This was more than a walkout; it was a communal experience, a moment where a city’s pride and a fighter’s dream collided. Till’s emotional connection to Liverpool, combined with the crowd’s passion, made for one of the most memorable entrances in UFC history.

Darren Till walks out to 'Sweet Caroline' at #UFCLiverpool Shivers. Down. The. Spine. 😮 pic.twitter.com/qZ3zPRX1N4 — UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) May 27, 2018

Alexander Volkanovski (UFC 284)

Alexander Volkanovski’s walkout at UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, was a celebration of both his roots and his status as one of the sport’s pound-for-pound kings. Entering to Men at Work’s “Down Under,” Volkanovski was greeted by a sea of Aussie flags and deafening cheers. The song, an unofficial anthem for Australians worldwide, set the tone for a night where Volkanovski would attempt to make history. The energy in the arena was palpable, and the champion’s confident march to the octagon perfectly embodied the pride of a nation.

A MAN FROM DOWN UNDER 🇦🇺 This walkout from Volk 🙌 #UFC314 pic.twitter.com/hoQ5eTmyTN — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 13, 2025

Conor McGregor (UFC 189)

No list of iconic UFC walkouts would be complete without Conor McGregor. At UFC 189, McGregor’s entrance was a spectacle unlike any before. The walkout began with Irish singer Sinéad O’Connor performing a haunting live rendition of “The Foggy Dew,” followed by The Chieftains’ “Hypnotize” as McGregor strode to the cage. The combination of live music, Irish pride, and McGregor’s magnetic presence created an atmosphere that was both electric and emotional. It remains one of the most talked-about moments in UFC history, setting a new standard for what a walkout could be.

conor mcgregor's walkout to sinead o'connor singing the foggy dew live at ufc 189. goosebumps @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/2UVD2XJMUp — diablo (@NickDiabloDiaz) October 20, 2021

Ilia Topuria (UFC 308)

Ilia Topuria’s walkout at UFC 308 may be the newest entry on this list, but it already stands as one of the most memorable. Entering to a mix of Spanish and Georgian music, Topuria’s walkout was a tribute to his heritage and his meteoric rise in the featherweight division. The crowd’s reaction, combined with Topuria’s intense focus, created a charged atmosphere that set the stage for his breakout performance. It’s a testament to how a great walkout can introduce a new star to the world.

Each of these walkouts represents more than just an entrance—they’re moments where music, crowd, and fighter unite to create something unforgettable. Whether it’s the haunting chorus of “Zombie,” the communal joy of “Sweet Caroline,” or the national pride of “Down Under,” these entrances remind us why MMA is as much about emotion as it is about combat.

So, what’s your favorite walkout? Did the UFC get it right, or is there a legendary entrance you think deserves a spot in the top five?Relive these iconic moments because sometimes, the walk to the cage is just as memorable as the fight itself.