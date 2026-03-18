A former WWE Women's tag-team champion and currently involved in a tag run with Asuka, Kairi Sane recently became a talking point on the internet following her latest steamy social media drop.

Kairi Sane recently shared a photograph on Instagram, which became a thirst trap on the internet as fans swarmed in with their comments. The photograph appears to be from a non-WWE photoshoot. The image she shared portrays Sane wearing a denim jacket and what appears to be a white bodysuit. The image, as of now, has over 156K likes and over 3400 comments. The photo also happens to be one of her most-liked photos on the feed. The photo attracted comments from several WWE Superstars as well as fans.

“KAIRI [fire emoji],” wrote Jade Cargill. While former Dakota Kai commented, “KAIRIIIIIIIIIII.” Another fan wrote, “And just like that the internet has been broken again [crying face emoji].” While one more fan shared, “You look great princess.” WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri also shared her thoughts and wrote a comment similar to Jade Cargill and Dakota Kai. The photo also went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter), where fans constantly retweeted it and made it a trending topic of conversation.

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Kairi Sane breaking the Internet with her recent photograph. pic.twitter.com/GCvICvJjTe — THE NERD (@WRESTLING_NNERD) March 17, 2026

Before joining WWE, Sane gained fame in World Wonder Ring Stardom, where she won several titles. She then joined WWE, where she first enjoyed a successful run in NXT, before eventually moving to the main roster and teaming up with Asuka to form The Kabuki Warriors. She later left WWE after her contract expired in Dec. 2021. After brief stints in Stardom and NJPW, Sane found her way back to WWE in 2023.