It looks like the UFC is heading back to Paris, France for another fight night event on September 2nd which sparks speculation that Ciryl Gane could be returning after his second title fight loss to Jon Jones back in February.

Magnifique! We are going back to #UFCParis on Sept 2! 🇫🇷 Find out how to get your tickets early ⤵️ 🎟️ https://t.co/IFdZXeHT2U pic.twitter.com/OS9BkEdHxz — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 5, 2023

The last time the UFC went to Paris was back in September 2022 when Ciryl Gane headlined opposite Tai Tuivasa in a fight that was an absolute slugfest and really delivered for the fight fans. Seeing as there aren't many French fighters in the UFC, their biggest star is expected to headline yet again.

The question now lies, who will be next to fight Ciryl Gane? Seeing as Gane's only recent losses are to the current former heavyweight champions the only logical opponent would be someone vying for a title shot. The only fighter that is poised for a title shot would be none other than Serghei Pavlovich who is coming off a brutal knockout win over Curtis Blaydes.

With there being question marks over who will be fighting Jon Jones next, Pavlovich may need to keep busy and a fight with Gane is just what the doctor ordered. A win over Gane will certainly put him in the ‘must fight for the title' category and he can't be denied after that.

The UFC may go with the Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic fight at some point later this year as that should do huge PPV buys but after that is all said and done if Pavlovich gets that one signature win over the interim champ Ciryl Gane he is guaranteed that coveted title shot that he has been longing for.

This UFC Paris event should be a great fight card for the fans, stay tuned as fight announcements for this historic event should be coming in the next few weeks.