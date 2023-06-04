There has been a lot of back and forth going on between Jon Jones and Tyson Fury over the recent weeks and Dana White is adamant about making this fight happen but in the UFC of course.

He also says Tyson would become the UFC Heavyweight champion and would leave with the belt if he were to win https://t.co/SnzwNBW9Tc — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 4, 2023

This all started when Tyson Fury called out Joe Rogan for his thoughts on how Jon Jones would beat him up if they were in the same room together and he didn't take too kindly to his comments. He claims that if he was in a room with anyone else in it, he would be the only one walking out of it.

Tyson Fury goes OFF on Joe Rogan pic.twitter.com/4oDXnwr7aV — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 18, 2023

This started a whole feud between Tyson Fury and Jon Jones just having a back-and-forth moment over Twitter in the last couple of weeks. It got a lot of Twitter talking about a potential matchup between the two and what a massive draw that would be.

We know what a businessman Dana White is and he is looking to be hellbent on making this fight come to fruition because it would arguably be one of the biggest fights in combat sports history and it would easily be the biggest crossover event ever. Even more so than when Conor McGregor made the switch from MMA to box Floyd Mayweather.

If these two were to throw down in the UFC octagon it would be for the UFC Heavyweight Championship of the world and the title of ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet' and a fight that each and every combat sports fan would be salivating over to watch.