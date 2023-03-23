Negotiations for a highly-anticipated boxing match between undefeated fighters Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk came to a screeching halt on Thursday, and Fury was not at all happy about it. To put it lightly.

The two undefeated heavyweights were set to fight on Apr. 29, but that is no longer happening after both sides couldn’t see eye-to-eye over how handle a potential second bout, according to TMZ Sports.

Fury absolutely went in on Usyk after the fight negotiations broke off, calling him a “bug-eyed, gappy teeth, ugly little rat b*****d.” And the heavyweight champion wasn’t done there.

“”You little slimy f***er,” Fury said in the scathing video on Thursday, per TMZ. “Tried all week to get out of it, begging for a rematch [clause] like a little girl. You got your rematch [clause] and didn’t even want to fight at that.”

Fury says that his team presented the best possible outcome for the fight, but claims that Usyk never wanted to fight him in the first place.